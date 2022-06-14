Who are Emme and Maximilian, the children of Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is the mother of two twins: Emme Maribel and Maximilian David from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Both are very attached to her mother and also have a certain passion for singing, in fact Emme also performed at the SuperBowl Halftime Show together with her mother.

JLo and the sons Maximilian and Emme

Jennifer Lopez she is undoubtedly one of the best known stars in the world, but in addition to her career in show business she is also the mother of 14-year-old twins, Emme And Maximilianborn from marriage with Marc Anthony with whom she was married until 2014. As also told by JLo and as can also be seen from Halftime, the documentary that tells a period in the diva’s life on Netflix, both children have developed a passion for singing over the years, so much so that Emme performed with her mother on the SuperBowl stage and they have been studying piano for years.

Who is Emme Maribel Anthony, daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

JLo is very reserved when it comes to her children who, despite having grown up, she continues to call by the nickname of Coconuts. Emme is undoubtedly the most self-confident of her twins, and she has never hidden her passion for singing and despite a pop of shyness, she has said in the past that she has overcome the fear of performing in front of other people. After completing her studies, therefore, it is not excluded that the teenager may embark on a full-fledged career in the entertainment world. Meanwhile, while admiring her mother unconditionally, Emme stands out for her very strong and decisive personality, also determined by her way of showing herself, adopting a more jaunty style that leaves full freedom to her way of expressing herself. A freedom that she also gained by delighting in writing a book of stories-prayers written at the age of 12.

Jennifer Lopez’s Superbowl performance with her daughter Emme

Among the most iconic moments of the mother-daughter relationship, there is undoubtedly the performance of Emme and JLo at the Halftime Show. It was February 2020 and Emme was 11 and she performed during the SuperBowl halftime, the American football game event, singing one of her mother’s hits, Let’s Get Loud. The audience at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium was in awe and a proud JLo christened the performance wrapped in the colors of the American and Puerto Rican flags. The performance was also praised on social networks, where there was no shortage of enthusiastic comments dedicated to both.

Who is Maximilian David Muñiz, Emme Anthony’s twin with a passion for singing

Maximilian, Emme’s twin, is decidedly less exuberant than her sister as can also be seen from the shots that her mother publishes on Instagram, which portray some moments lived together. He loves singing and he is also passionate about football, which he practices when and where he can, without ever abandoning piano lessons. At the moment it is not yet clear whether he will want to pursue a career in show business like his parents, but he is still very young to think about it.