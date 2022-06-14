Which teams will have a chance against Jamaica? -David Medrano

CHANCE

Kevin Álvarez, Cata Domínguez, Erick Sánchez, Uriel Antuna and Orbelín Pineda will have the opportunity to play today against Jamaica, since they are among the teams that have had the least activity in this five-game window and some like Álvarez and Cata have not played a single minute . Tata Martino’s intention is to see all those called up and the only question is whether he will give David Ochoa, the third goalkeeper, the opportunity to have his debut with the national team. Ochoa was not part of the initial 38 call-up, however, as the helmsman decided to release Ochoa and Talavera called up the goalkeeper from MLS’s Real Salt Lake.

HEAD ON

One hundred subscribers Saints had the opportunity to talk face-to-face with the Lagunero leaders, Alejandro Irarragorri and Dante Elizalde, at a meeting organized by the leadership last Saturday in Torreón, and where the fans expressed their disagreement for considering that preference has been given to the Atlas about the Saints. Irarragorri responded that Santos continues to invest and it is the responsibility of the leadership to get the reinforcements right, he also told the Santos members that Furch’s departure was a request from the coach at the time, Guillermo Almada.

NOT COMING

Orbelín Pineda has already informed his representative that his decision is to continue in Europe, so that the businessman from Guerrero can let the boards of Chivas and Toluca know that they approached the player to offer him the possibility of returning to Mexico. Orbelín has only played 94 minutes with Celta de Vigo and coach Coudet has only taken him into account in seven matches, so it was thought that he might be interested in the possibility of returning to the MX League. Starting today, Pineda will take a two-week vacation and later report to Celta to start the preseason on July 4.

