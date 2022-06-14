Where is and how to use the new anchor glove in Fortnite

We still remember how much fun it was to traverse the map while swinging around using Spider-Man’s web shooters in episode 3 season 1. We miss that feeling a lot, but thanks to a new object we can recreate it… more or less. The anchor glove (‘Grappler Glove’) is now available on Fortnite as part of the 21.00 update and we’re going to explain where it is on the map and how to use it.

Where to find the anchor gauntlet in Fortnite?

This new item can be found in the anchor glove tool boxeslocated in the anchor stops all over the island.

Below you will find a map with all the stops of the anchor glove in Fortnite:

This map only applies to version 21.00. The map may undergo changes later in the season.

How to use the anchor glove in Fortnite

To start swinging, we must point the hook against a hard surface, such as a cliff, object, or structure. With each swing we will gain more speed until we reach the third swing, at which point we will reach maximum speed.

If we miss a throw and end up on the ground, we will have a short period of time to use the uppercut and swing back. We will enjoy even more time if we stop swinging with a slide.

After a short cooldown, the Anchor Glove will become ready to use again. We can continue throwing the hook until the anchor glove runs out of charges. Speaking of charges, this item will have less in competitive modes.

We can also use the hook to drag objects.

Source: EpicGames