One of the platforms instant messaging favorites is WhatsAppwhether to send messages, photos, videos, voice notes, make video calls, etc., is one of the most used means of communication in the world.

In fact, according to data from the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), during 2021, WhatsApp managed to have more than 89 million active users in the country. On this occasion, we will talk about one of the least used functions but it is very practical.

WhatsApp, what does the green dot mean in chats? Photo: Pixabay



What is the green dot in WhatsApp chats

have you ever seen a green dot in WhatsApp chats, but you don’t know what it means? It’s simple, the green dot in a chat means that a message has not been read. In a nutshell, it’s like a reminder or label to mark messages.

In general, it could help keep track of chats that have priority messages or files. It is important to clarify that this function only indicates which messages have not been read, it is not related to the double blue tick.

To activate the green “unread message” dot, the steps you must follow are:

Enter the chat you want to bookmark.

Long press the chat for a couple of seconds and wait for it to be selected.

Click on the three dots at the top right of the screen and then select the “mark as unread” option.

double check

But if what you want is that nobody knows if you have already seen a message, you only have to deactivate the double popcorn or double “check” by following these steps:

Select the “more options” icon (the three dots at the top right of the app).

Find “settings” and then “Account”.

Select the “Privacy” option and disable the “Read Receipts” option.

Read receipts are an option with which other users can know if you read their messages or not, they work as follows:

A gray checkmark means the message was sent successfully.

Two gray checkmarks indicate that the message was delivered successfully

Two blue checkmarks mark that the recipient opened the message

