What’s so special about Vin Diesel’s Mercedes Benz?

Within the huge collection of Vin Diesel cars, we find some models that stand out for different reasons. Today in Tork, we will show you the special detail behind the actor’s Mercedes Benz Swipe and find out more!

June 14, 2022 11:35 a.m.

Known for his leading role in the saga “Fast and Furious” , Vin Diesel he is already an expert when it comes to action movies and cars. The American actor also works as film producer and director. It is estimated that with his different professions he has a assets of no more and no less than 225 million dollars.

Of course, with such a fortune and a penchant for high-end, fast cars, the Californian owns his own millionaire garage in his home. Since Toyota to Chevrolet and through Barracudathis collection has more than 15 models of different well-known brands. And who knows how many more cars he will continue to acquire…

This hobby for cars is already public knowledge for his co-workers. That’s why his colleague, Tyrese GibsonHe decided give him a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. Both worked together in the saga “Fast and Furious” And even though it wasn’t even Diesel’s birthday, Gibson opted to give him this very special present.

Tyrese is noted for remodeling Mercedes Benz vans into a Rolls Royce style. The actor wanted to combine his love for both brands, so retained the structure of a Mercedes on the outside, but modified the interior to place the famous “R” logo on each seat. Furthermore, he added the statuette of “The Spirit of Ecstasy”, the hood ornament present on automobiles manufactured by Rolls-Royce.

Gibson also remodeled trucks in this style for himself and his family. Secondly, Diesel joked about having to give his partner a plane to be on hand after such an impressive present. Without a doubt, who wouldn’t want to have a friend who gives you gifts like this?