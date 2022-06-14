What would have happened if...?: iconic movie characters who were almost played by other actors

The history of cinema is full of directors and producers who fought to get the cast they wanted, who, convinced of their vision, did not relax their gaze and insisted. But there are also other stories: actors who were not chosen for roles that ended up marking them… and also the history of cinema.

And without a doubt, the most famous of these cases of “second choices” that turned out to be iconic is that of “The Matrix”: Will Smith decided to make “Wild Wild West”, which turned out to be a great failure, instead of the movie of the Wachowski, who marked an era. “This is one of those stories that I’m not proud of, but it’s the truth. I rejected Neo in ‘The Matrix’”, said the actor himself in a video. The idea of ​​the film that was transferred to him at the meeting did not quite convince him and he decided to make the other title. “I’m not proud,” he assured, “but… Keanu was perfect. Laurence Fishburne was perfect.”

So “the chosen one” was not “the chosen one” from the “Matrix” study. In fact, after Smith, they also looked to Brad Pitt and Nicolas Cage. “I passed the Matrix. I took the red pill,” said the blond heartthrob, while Cage said no for personal reasons. “I turned down ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Matrix’ because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a fact,” the actor said.

Also, as reported by various media, the producers of “The Matrix” thought of changing the sex of the protagonist and that Sandra Bullock give him life. “We went to Sandy Bullock and said, ‘We’re going to turn Neo into a girl,'” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said, according to The Wrap. They sent him the script, but he didn’t seem to get it right. “It just wasn’t something for her at the time. So she really didn’t go anywhere.” Only then did Keanu enter the scene: unusual, considering that he is one of the most recognized characters in the history of the seventh art.

THE NINTH OPTION

And something similar happened to Anne Hathaway. She up to three times she said no Rachel McAdams to the role of Andrea Sachs, the protagonist of “The devil wears fashion.” “We started negotiating with Annie to make a deal and that didn’t work out with the studio… So we offered it to Rachel McAdams. Three times. The studio was determined to have her and she was determined not to,” said director David Frankel.

Adams’s no, as published by Variety magazine, responded to his desire to move away from “mainstream” titles. “I didn’t have to audition,” Hathaway told the outlet. “I had to be patient. I wasn’t the first choice.” On another occasion, the actress commented to have been the ninth! But finally, the call came.

“I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I ran around my apartment screaming. A bunch of friends were there at the time, I jumped into the room and yelled, ‘I’m going to be in The Devil Wears Fashion!’” the actress told Entertainment Weekly. Of course, Hathaway was at the time trying to transition from teen films to adult films, and they still weren’t taking her seriously…

More stories of second, third and fourth choices that made history: Molly Ringwald, remembered for “The Five Nights Club”, said no to “Pretty Woman” because she wanted to play an adult role (she did “Malicious”, a thriller that did not go down in history); In an interview with Metro more than a decade ago, Bette Midler spoke about her less than wise career choices. Midler said, for example, that she had turned down a role in “Misery,” for which Kathy Bates won an Oscar. “There was ‘Change of Habit’, which was written for me, but I said: ‘My fans don’t want to see me in a toga,'” she assured in the interview, according to various media reports.

Finally, it was Whoopie Goldberg who played Deloris Van Cartier, a singer from Reno who is a witness to a crime and whom the police hide in a convent. “The story is so unusual that I thought, ‘I could do this, I’d have a blast,'” the actress told Entertainment Weekly. “But it was originally conceived for Bette Midler. So it was written for someone who could sing. So all I said was, ‘You know that’s not really what I do, so Deloris can’t be a great singer. She has to be like a one-hit wonder.’” The film became a hit and had a sequel.

Another classic character that almost wasn’t: Jerry Maguire’s may be one of Tom Cruise’s most iconic roles in the movie of the same name, but the film’s director, Cameron Crowe, told Deadline, the character was devised with another Tom in mind.

“The idea was: Let’s not be a slave to writing this as an all-caps Tom Hanks movie, but have Tom Hanks in our minds as a guy who would play Jerry Maguire. So we developed it at a certain point for him, based on the fact that we knew he really wanted to do something with us.”

Director and actor met in New York with the script and Hanks read one of the scenes. “And then I heard Tom Hanks say the words, ‘I’m Jerry Maguire.’ And of course he was great.” Ultimately, though, Hanks turned him down. Other ideas were considered, but Crowe had previously thought of Cruise. “We sent him the script and he reacted immediately. He was excited about the sports angle, about the idea of ​​playing an agent.”