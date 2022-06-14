What to watch on HBO Max: a chilling horror movie classic that continues to hit us on the screen 40 years later – Movie News

Steven Spielberg assigned ‘Poltergeist (Strange Phenomena)’ to Tobe Hooper and created a horror film that became really popular. And you can rediscover it through the WarnerMedia platform.

One of the horror phenomena of the eighties that created some of the most iconic sequences of the time and managed to give families the creeps all over the world. Signed by one of the masters of the genre and produced, as well as written, by one of the best filmmakers in the world. The 40th anniversary of its premiere is approaching and Poltergeist (Strange Phenomena) continues to be a classic to which hats off.

The mastermind behind all of this is, of course, Steve Spielberg. He wanted to do a ghost horror story and worked with two screenwriters, Michael Grais and Mark Victor, to flesh out the story. He was almost ready to shoot it himself. However, at that time he was also developing his most personal project, ET The Extraterrestrial, and the clause of his contract with Universal did not allow him to combine both projects.

At least, he couldn’t direct both, and he had to give up some control – but not too much either. He opted for realizing the childish fantasy himself and giving the most terrifying film to a master of genre cinema such as Tobe Hooper, who had already made classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre or House of Horrors. Both projects were independent film sensations, and this Poltergeist (Strange Phenomena) it was his first venture making a studio film, and he had to bow to outside demands to make a more accessible film.

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’: Where to see all the films of the franchise before the new installment

This, in hindsight, was interpreted as a loss of control in favor of Spielberg, who in addition to being a screenwriter was also an on-set producer and the black legend claimed that he directed a good part of the film instead of Hooper. But the cast sided with the latter, and there are plenty of his details in the making of the scares. Although it is true that this familiar and supernatural story has a lot of Spielbergian detailfrom the details of the family unit to certain sentimental aspects.

The story revolves around the idyllic life of a middle-class American family who moves to a new house in a fairly quiet neighborhood, where nothing ever seems to happen. But a series of paranormal phenomena follow one another and torment this family. The way in which terror is developing, with fabulous staging, well thought out special effects and good tone management to breathe the horror that the family lives, is an example of the virtues of both filmmakers.

What to see: 40 years have passed since one of the most important science fiction and fantasy films of all time and you can recover it via streaming

Even scenes like the one with the girl in front of the television that becomes distorted are one of those that stay with you for life. Just because it has also been referenced and even parodied in other movies and series that have come out since then. That perfect touch of anticipation, suspense and excitement it is the fruit of a good collaboration, not of directors vying for control of the film.

But even so, the shadow of suspicion has always hovered, like the ghosts in this family’s house. Anyway, it’s a minor matter, since Poltergeist (Strange Phenomena) It stands on its own after all these years. And she complies, just like ET, 40 years after its premiere, since they were released consecutively. It was a good couple of weeks to be Spielberg, because the success of the other was added to the 121 million dollars raised by this one, making it the horror phenomenon of that year.

If you want to receive our proposals and premieres in your email, subscribe to our Newsletter