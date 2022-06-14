what to eat to be fit at 50

Jennifer Lopez Diet: what to eat to be in shape at 50, the pop star is very attentive to nutrition.

Jennifer Lopez will turn 53 on July 24th and yet she looks much younger, thanks to her bursting beauty and her breathtaking physique. But what’s her secret to being so fit even at this age? This is the question that many fans ask themselves and the answer is very simple: the pop star trains daily and then follows a balanced and very controlled diet.

J.Lo rarely indulges in brunches based on fried eggs, pancakes, jam and bacon: for the rest, he follows a very strict diet that does not involve transgressions.

In any case, the superstar is also very attentive to diet which follows in everyday life, trying to prefer few carbohydrates especially during the week, and focusing everything on dishes based on fish and cooked vegetables. Jennifer Lopez herself, in fact, during an interview with People released the following statement: “I learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle”.

JLo’s diet menu

One of the most important meals for Jennifer Lopez is represented by breakfast which must always start with a smooky made with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, Greek yogurt, honey, ice and lemon juice.

Jennifer Lopez also drinks a glass of water and lemon in the morning, and then continue with hydration throughout the day, drinking at least seven glasses of water a day. Coffee, on the other hand, is forbidden in her diet, because the singer avoids caffeine in every way. To dance, Jennifer has to train a lot and to withstand these workouts she must necessarily follow a balanced diet.

Between meals she indulges in hints of fruit, almonds and nuts to avoid getting too hungry at lunchtime and dinner, where she prefers fish, salmon is one of her favorites, lean meats and vegetables.

After the pregnancies, the pop star found herself with about ten kilos more and so, to regain her physical shape, she followed for a period a vegan diet; later on he introduced meat and fish back into his diet little by little, preferring chicken breast, salmon and sea bass. Jennifer loves preparing healthy meals for the whole family: “We eat lots of green vegetables, like asparagus, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and kale – she said – I love cooking Puerto Rican food, because that’s what I grew up with.” In her diet, therefore, there is no shortage of pork chops, white rice, beans and above all vegetables, the important thing is that everything is well balanced and accompanied by constant physical activity.

The dietician who has been following the artist for years broke the sense by releasing the following statement: “A smoothie is a good start for a full day, the combination of proteins in yogurt and carbohydrates in fruit will give you an energy boost and satisfaction for the morning. “.