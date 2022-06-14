What is Vin Diesel’s most “humble” car?

The fanaticism of the American actor for luxury and high-end cars is already public knowledge. However, within the great millionaire collection that he has, we found a model that does not stand out for being so fast and furious. Slide and find out more!

June 13, 2022 11:05 a.m.

Known for bringing the character of Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel He is notable for his roles in action and car movies. In addition, it is distinguished by being film producer and create dubbing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is estimated that with so many professions it has a assets of no more and no less than 225 million dollars.

And of course with a name like Diesel, he was also going to develop a love of luxury cars. So great was this fanaticism that the Californian has a millionaire garage in your home. Since Chevrolet to Toyota and through Barracudathe actor has more than 15 cars of different emblematic brands.

However, not all of their models stand out for being so fast and furious. One of them, the BMW E60 M5shows the more familiar side of the 54-year-old American. Whereas Diesel owns cars with diamonds and with doors that rotate upwardsa car as simple as this one stands out in your garage.

The BMW E60 M5 it’s a german model, which also draws attention due to the actor’s fanaticism towards American companies. Anyway, this car had to be worthy of the protagonist of “Fast and Furious”so they were made certain modifications. Some of them are the 7-speed gearboxa V120 engine which allows you to achieve power of 500 hp and one top speed up to 328 km/h.

A car like this can have a value of up to 80 thousand dollars. A price that should not worry you much, considering that has models up to 3.4 million dollars. However, a simpler car for this family man could not be missing in his garage.