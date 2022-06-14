What is the most watched movie on HBO Ecuador this day

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as HBO, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, considering these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list of your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of HBO Ecuador:

1. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

two. Halloween Kills

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and granddaughter Allyson leave ruthless killer Michael Myers locked up and burning in the basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she’s finally done with whoever she is. has turned his life into hell. But when Michael breaks free of Laurie’s trap, he restarts his bloodbath ritual. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires the entire population of Haddonfield to rise up against her unstoppable monster. The Strodes join a group of survivors of Michael’s first massacre who decide to take justice into their own hands and form a citizen patrol with the goal of hunting down Michael once and for all.

3. Ocean’s Thirteen

Danny Ocean and his gang would have only one reason to carry out their most ambitious and risky heist: to defend one of their own. Ruthless casino owner Willy Bank never imagined everything would turn against him when he betrayed Reuben Tishkoff, Danny Ocean’s friend and mentor. But Bank was wrong… unfortunately for him. He may have been able to take down one of the original gang members, but he left the others standing and gave them a shared purpose: to take down Bank on the grand opening night of his new casino.

Four. Superman/Shazam! The Return of Black Adam

The film opens with Black Adam returning to Earth, seen as a meteor crashing into a hill in the night. It is later revealed that Billy is an orphan whose foster parents kicked him out. He goes to a restaurant to meet with Clark Kent, who is writing an article about Billy’s situation. Black Adam arrives and attacks Billy, declaring his intention to kill the boy before the Wizard can get to him. Clark distracts Adam and allows Billy to escape while he turns into Superman. Black Adam chases Billy through the streets, but Superman intervenes and fights him off. At first, the two seem a match, but Superman’s vulnerability to magic gives Adam the upper hand.

5. Spy Kids

When the Cortez couple -apparently ordinary parents but who are actually international superspies- is kidnapped by the evil Floop, their children will have no choice but to try to save them in a fast-paced adventure full of action and danger.

6. Changed Before Birth

Switched Before Birth follows Olivia Crawford and her husband Brian, who after multiple miscarriages, numerous failed IVF tests, and stretching themselves financially, finally receive the happy news that she is pregnant with twins. While going through her last round of IVF, Oliva quickly meets and befriends Anna Ramírez, who is struggling to have a child after years of focusing on her successful restaurants. When Anna also becomes pregnant, the ladies celebrate and begin preparing for their babies.

7. Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

New adventure of the children of the marriage of international spies Cortez. In this installment, the whole family will find themselves on a mysterious island where their espionage devices do not work and inhabited by strange beings they have never seen before.

8. Spy Kids 3D: Game Over

HD/3-D technology enters the picture as young agents Juni (Daryl Sabara) and Carmen Cortez (Alexa Vega) embark on the most exciting mission of their lives: a journey into the virtual reality of a 3D video game that has been specially designed to kill them. A video game in which the most amazing graphics and creatures that can be imagined come to life. The Spy Kids will have to face increasingly difficult levels of the game using humor, special gadgets, bravery, family spirit and their quick reflexes as weapons. The many challenges they must face include, for example, racing against road warriors or surfing on red-hot lava, all to save the world from a power-hungry villain: The Toymaker (Sylvester Stallone). .

9. The cell

Catherine Deane is a psychotherapist who is part of a revolutionary treatment that allows her to literally insert her mind into her patients. His experiences with this method take an unexpected turn when an FBI agent comes to him with a desperate request: to enter the mind of a serial killer, Carl Stargher, who is in a coma after kidnapping and trapping a woman whose life is in danger. in serious danger if they fail to discover his whereabouts.

10. Collateral damage

The family of Gordy Brewer (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a Los Angeles firefighter, is killed by a Colombian terrorist group in a bomb attack in the center of the city and he witnesses the horrible event. Convinced that justice will never stop those who have ruined his life by killing his wife and his son, Brewer decides to travel to the Colombian jungle to take revenge on his behalf.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel Created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

