What happened to the alleged romance of the actors? – The financial

The Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez would have ended the incipient relationship of closeness that he had with Jason Momoaaccording to a source close to the couple, who had been romantically linked after the actor from Aquaman separated from Lisa Bonet after 16 years together, while the actress of ambulance ended with the player Paul Rabil last year.

Despite the Momoa winks on social networks who will share a cast in a series with Meryl Streep, neither of them spoke publicly or confirmed their encounters that, according to reports, emerged since last February when they met through mutual friends.

Nevertheless, People He assures that a close friend confirmed that the actors decided to go their separate ways. The reason is that “they are just very different people”, counted. Who was married since 2007 I wasn’t looking for anything seriousso they frequented casual way and, although she was excited, she also focused on her career and future projects such as the film where she plays María Félix.

How was Eiza González’s relationship with Jason Momoa?

Both actors began to know each other better to enjoy your singlenessalthough without neglecting their work commitments which, in the case of Momoa, includes the tenth installment of Fast and furious.

“It will be difficult for a man to really love her (to Eiza) right now,” an insider told the site. HollywoodLife. “This new romance with Jason has definitely put some excitement her way. She recently moved to the East Coast and has been traveling a lot for work, so She hasn’t had much free time to spend with Jason.but she is excited to know where she could go,” she added.

The busy schedules They could be another factor so that the romance finally did not prosper.