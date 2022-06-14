What happened to Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and their lawyer Camille Vásquez after the trial?

Nearly two weeks have passed since the verdict in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard, where it was established that the latter must pay Depp US$10.4 million in damages, while she will receive US$2 million.

Johnny Depp: his path in music

For his part, the actor had not delayed in returning to activities, in fact before the ruling he had already traveled to the United Kingdom where he performed in concerts with his friend and musician Jeff Beck.

As Depp revealed, the duo has even collaborated beyond the stage: “I met this guy five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing ever since. In fact, we made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”Depp assured.

In recent days, the actor also joined TikTok and has already accumulated more than 14 million followers, with a first message on that platform dedicated to his fans.

“We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I have no way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. So thanks. My love and respect, JD,” she shared. You may also like

Other than that, Depp could be getting a second wind within the industry, with speculation that he could even reprise one of his most recognizable roles on the big screen, Captain Jack Sparrow.

On the other hand, it is also known that the actor will have to return to court for a separate case, since he was sued for an alleged assault on producer Gregg “Rocky” Brooks while they were recording the movie City of Lies, in 2017.

Amber Heard: doubts about her career

The actress has kept a low profile and her future career is uncertain. Within days of her ruling it was revealed that she did not have the money to pay Johnny Depp and her role in the second installment of Aquaman is also in doubt.

In this movie where she plays Mera, there were rumors that she would be taken off the screen, but the only thing concrete is that she herself claimed that the minutes that her character appeared on the tape (10 minutes) had been cut in half.

However, the decision was apparently reversed, since international media assured that both Warner and DC Comics would have maintained Heard’s participation and even increased her screen time to 20 minutes.

The truth about this would only be known when the film opens in March 2023.

On the other hand, Heard gave her first interview for the television network NBC, in whose advance you can see that she believes that the treatment of social networks towards her was unfair.

“Even someone who is sure I deserve all this hate and vitriol, even if you think I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think there has been fair representation on social media. You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair.”

Camille Vásquez: the unexpected protagonist of the case

Camille Vásquez, lawyer and specialist in defamation trials was viralized on social networks for her charisma and her harsh questions to the testimony of Amber Heardin order to look for inconsistencies.

In fact, after the trial, she received important recognition, being promoted in the law firm for which she works: “Historically, we reserved these announcements for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during Johnny Depp’s trial showed the world that she was ready to take the next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will achieve from her as our new partner,” William Baldiga, president and CEO of the law firm, said in a statement.

Regarding the rumors that linked her to Depp, she bluntly ruled it out: “He is my friend, but first he is my client, and he was going through something very difficult and I love my clients very much, and I am Hispanic. I like to hug and touch people…no kisses, but I do give him a hug because he needed it”.