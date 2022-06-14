Vincent Janssen, with options to leave Rayados to emigrate to Belgium

The Dutch striker has a proposal to return to European football, after having a discreet participation in Liga MX.

the dutch striker Vincent Jansen has options to exit scratched and his destiny points towards Belgian football, so it is expected that in the next few hours the future of the player can be known.

A source told ESPN that this would be the country to which the attacker could emigrate and although the name of the team was not specified, it was made known that they could even pay the contract termination clause.

The player has an agreement until June 2024 with the Montereybut now he has the possibility of leaving the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich to return to European football.

Vincent Jansen came to scratched in 2019 and he has not had the results he expected, his productivity has been low against the rivals’ goal and he has not managed to get into the starting lineup.

Janssen would leave Monterrey to go to football in Belgium. picture 7

Even in the 2022 Closing Tournament he ended a five-month streak without scoring with scratched and despite this he was summoned to the dutch team participating in the UEFA Nations League.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

Janssen He joined the representative of his country, after getting married a week ago. It is expected that she can take part in the duel against Wales.

It is expected that in the following hours it will be announced if the player will leave scratcheda team that is in its preseason work towards the next national football contest.