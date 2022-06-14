Vin Diesel rides a dinosaur in the new Ark 2 trailer

During the Xbox and Bethesda event, a new Ark 2 gameplay trailer was revealed. What caught our attention the most was the presence of Vin Diesel in the game. In this trailer, the warrior played by the Fast and Furious star is seen riding a giant dinosaur.

At the moment we have little information about Ark 2, but apparently this sequel improved its gameplay, as well as being inspired by games like Assassin’s Creed and Breath of the Wild.

The title’s story takes place after the events of Genesis: Part 2, one of the original game’s DLC released in 2015. The game’s protagonist will be Santiago (Vin Diesel).

ARK 2 – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Ark 2 is being developed on Unreal Engine 5. In addition to having the face and voice of the main character, it’s important to note that Diesel is also an executive producer on the game.

“Suddenly he wakes up in a strange primitive world filled with dinosaurs and humans fighting for dominance; You must piece together the story of how you got there, team up with legendary heroes, and face off against powerful dark forces that seek to control the fate of all life. Saddle up and join the ultimate next-gen survival experience with ARK2!”

Ark 2 will be available in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It is also worth remembering that in addition to the new game, a new series called ARK: The Animated Series will be released later this year on the HBO Max platform. The production will have 14 episodes of 30 minutes each.

Source: Steam