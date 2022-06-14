Video explains why paying cash to delivery people could prevent robberies

Paying in cash could anticipate operations of some delivery guys who usually steal your food.

A video exhibits the dangers of not “starting a trip” before paying with your credit card.

Delivery apps have positioned themselves in the market due to the speed with which people live in big cities.

A recurring practice among some delivery men delivery apps is the theft of products, therefore, these users discuss the Importance of making cash payment on your purchase. This simple practice could prevent you from passing bitter pills, such as not eating.

DiDi Food, Rappi and Uber Eats They are three of the best known and most used apps not only in Mexico, but in much of the world, replacing the classic delivery service of some restaurants.

Delivery apps and their presence in the market

Probably, the key to success for delivery apps lies in the pace of life in cities. Delivery apps have become a great alternative for those users who don’t have time to go get their food by themselves.

For this reason, Uber EatsRappi and DiDi Foodamong other apps, have solved this problem since their arrival on the market.

On the one hand, Statista points out that since its debut in Mexico in October 2016, Uber Eats has managed to expand quite quickly. In fact, in August 2020, only in Mexico City, the platform registered more than 40 thousand weekly orders.

Likewise, in April 2020, consumption in restaurants through Uber Eats registered a growth of almost 32 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, due to the effects of the pandemic.

On the other hand, the company colombian rappirecently recorded approximately 100 million completed orders since its launch in 2015. Therefore, it is clear that In 2022, delivery apps represent a great source of income and jobs in Mexico and in the world.

Finally, DiDi FoodIn 2020, Didi generated a total of approximately 142 billion yuan globally, an amount that comes mostly from the Chinese country.

Video explains why paying cash to delivery people could prevent robberies

In a video shared by a TikTok user, one of the recurring practices of some of the delivery drivers has been shown. Through it, app users discussed the importance of continuing to make payments with cash.

It turns out that some delivery men tend to steal food from app clients taking advantage of the bug in which the food has already been delivered and the trip has not started. The latter is possible only with accounts that make payments by credit card.

Taking this into account, many delivery men take advantage of the lagoon to steal food, leaving brands whose personnel control turns out to be quite rigorous in a bad way.

In fact, the solution to this is the report based on evidence, whose resolution is usually the blocking of service for the member who has committed the fault. However, this does not always work, because as they are applications that handle a large number of clients in all the countries where they have a presence, the attention is not always so fast and the consequences are not always favourable.

This is the video that shows you the security provided by making cash payments to avoid theft:

@el_cangu_96 It’s Humor If I Deliver Banda So They Don’t Throw Haté😂🤣#Humor #comedia #LiveForTheChallenge #hazmeviraltiktok #virall #rappi #uber #didifood #delivery #delivery ♬ Canelo – Itzel Glez 🪬

Faced with this problem, users expressed their feelings, mentioning that this practice is annoying and recurrent and, in any case, it is as much the fault of the delivery person as the restaurant that decides to deliver the product without making the start of the trip effective.

Here are some of the comments highlighted in the post:

“That’s why you have to tell them to start, then some even leave quickly in order to keep the food,” Liz Navarrete “No wonder my orders never arrive,” Miguel Baez “It happened to me that I started the trip and I no longer had a balance. That day I ate chicken “, Beto’S Trejo “In my case, in my taqueria! When my employees get confused, I check the cameras and send the video to support and they pay me the full order”, Gerardo Lopez351 “I have been with my food business for two years and it has never happened to me. Of course, I always trust the dealer and I have had no problem “, Daniel Rivera

Now read:

“Uber Lux” in Monaco: delivery men deliver Louis Vuitton on motorcycles and shock

Uber Eats denounced for “cutting” couriers who deliver orders on foot

They generate debate tips to delivery people in delivery apps

This is the most common scam for Rappi couriers; tiktoker reveals it