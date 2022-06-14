Trees on Mars? This is what science knows about this great challenge – FayerWayer

Stepping on the planet Mars is one of the objectives of humanity for this 21st century, either due to Nasa’s plans, due to the constant declarations of Elon Musk or due to the specific actions of different organizations in charge of investigating this planet.

However, one of the keys to thinking about a possible colonization of the red planet is to discover the possibility of planting trees on its surface. In other words, if food can be generated from the planet itself, then plans to send manned ships there would be seriously considered.

Deadly radiation from the cosmos, possible vision loss and bone atrophy are just some of the challenges scientists must overcome before any future astronaut can set foot on the Red Planet, according to several reports from the US agency. .

¨[La NASA lanza una plataforma para que las personas prueben cómo se escucharía su voz en Marte ]

Agriculture on Mars

Farming on Mars entered the pop culture imagination with Matt Damon’s Oscar-nominated turn as astronaut Mark Watney in “The Martian.” In the film, based on Andy Weir’s roughly scientifically accurate novel of the same name, Watney survives for 560 days by growing vacuum-sealed potatoes in a combination of Martian soil and human manure. While this solution works in theory as it does as a frame device, it is not practical for long-term human settlement.

From the International Space Station (ISS), some researchers developed a study where they can help create the “fuel” to help plants withstand such stressful situations.

Researchers working with NASA described the discovery and isolation of four strains of bacteria belonging to the family Methylobacteriaceae from different locations aboard the ISS over two consecutive flights.

Commenting on the discovery, Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran (Venkat) and Dr. Nitin Kumar Singh of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), say the strains could possess “biotechnologically useful genetic determinants” for cultivation. of crops in space.

“To grow plants in extreme locations where resources are minimal, isolating new microbes that help promote plant growth under stressful conditions is essential,” they said.

Experiments for Mars and the Moon

NASA and the German space agency are investing in space farming projects, with tests in regions like Antarctica, that could potentially support habitats beyond Earth.

For its part, in China a team of scientists maintain that they have successfully grown a cotton plant on the lunar surface, while another group of researchers has shown that it will also be possible to grow food and plants on the planet Mars.

“A permanent human settlement on the Moon or Mars is becoming more realistic,” project authors Dr. Wieger Wamelink and colleagues at Wageningen University in the Netherlands said in an article, noting that several countries and private companies are preparing for this trip.

At this time, many investigations are being carried out in parallel on this possibility, however, the answers are still unknown, despite the very good hope of the researchers.