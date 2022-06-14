Tom Hanks says he can’t play a gay man in Philly right now

Tom Hanks attending a party Elvis Premiere on June 5 at the State Theater in Sydney. (Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

In 1994, Tom Hanks won his first consecutive Academy Award for his performance in Philadelphia, in which he played a gay man seeking justice after he is wrongfully terminated by his employer due to his HIV infection. The actor explained in an interview with New York Times Magazine On Friday he posted that he understood why he couldn’t play that role today.

“Can a straight man do what I did Philadelphia Currently? “No, and rightfully so,” Hanks said. The end result of Philadelphia Don’t worry. One of the reasons people aren’t afraid of this movie is that I was playing a gay guy. We’re past that now, and I don’t think people will accept the falsehood of a straight man playing a gay man. It is not a crime, and it is not bohemian, for someone to say that we would be asking for more from a movie in the modern world of authenticity. Do I look like I’m preaching? I do not mean that “.

Hanks promoting his latest project, Baz Luhrmanns Elvis, in which he plays the famous singer’s manager, Tom Parker, is also remembered for some of his other memorable roles. One was from Professor Robert Langdon, who played him in three films based on author Dan Brown’s best-selling books: The Da Vinci CodeAnd the Angels and Demons And the big fire. He called the next two series “Business Enterprise” and they are both “Fun”.

However, he did share a fun memory of his first creation.

Hanks, 65, said: “It was my 40th birthday, we were shooting at the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa! They brought me a birthday cake in the Great Hall! Who? Do you have that experience? «

As for his personal life, Hanks explained why he’s inactive. Twitter Since May 2020.

“I stopped posting because at first I thought it was an empty exercise. I have enough interest in myself », he said. “But he would also post something silly like, ‘That’s a pair of shoes I saw in the middle of the street,’ and the third comment would be, ‘”[Expletive] You, Hank. I don’t know if I want to give this guy a forum. If the third comment is[Expletive] You Obama-loving communist, “It’s like, you don’t need to do that.”