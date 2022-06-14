Tom Hanks regrets having made the Da Vinci Code movies | FAME

Tom Hanks gave harsh comments about “The Da Vinci Code” and its sequels.

Tom Hanks is one of the most recognized contemporary actors in the film industry of Hollywood. Since the 1980′s, she has participated in dozens of movies and series. One of the characters he is remembered for is Robert Langdon from the controversial “Da Vinci Code.” At the time, the tape caused controversy with the Catholic Church. Currently, it is the actor himself who puts the trilogy in the eye of the storm.

Robert Langdon was a professor of Religious Symbology ordinary until he is summoned to the “Louvre” museum to see a crime scene, where Jacques Saunière was murdered by a Catholic monk named Silas. The murdered man’s granddaughter, played by Audrey Tautouhe ask that help her reveal the hidden message her grandfather left her and what could help unmask the person who killed him.

Although it seems like a usual mystery story, the plot revolves around the best kept secrets of the Catholic Churcheven stating that Mary Magdalene had children with Jesus.

This was followed by other installments that continued to haunt this organization. Although these revelations within a fiction were very popular, the protagonist of the trilogy did not think the same.

WHAT DID TOM HANKS SAY ABOUT “THE DA VINCI CODE”?

In a recent interview with the “New York Times“, Tom Hanks He was honest about what he thinks of the movie trilogy and what he said was brutal. She began by commenting that more than being reliable historical portraits, what she was looking for was to generate income.

“oh god that was a trading company”, assured the 65-year-old actor. “They were wonderful treasure hunts that were as accurate for history as the James Bond movies are for espionage.”.

In the same way, he considers that the films they created a path of tracks a little ridiculous. This attributes not only to the first installment, but also to “Angels and Demons” and “Inferno”.

“Yes, those Robert Langdon sequels are bullshit. ‘The Da Vinci Code’ was nonsense. I mean, Dan Brown, God bless him, says: Here’s a sculpture somewhere in Paris! It is not far away. Do you see how a cross is formed on a map? Well it’s kind of a cross”, he explained referring to the way in which the events usually evolve in all the films of the franchise.

According to Oscar winner for films like “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump”the stories that unfold are nothing more than futile forms of entertainment that only “promise a distraction” and they are “as cynical as a crossword puzzle”.

Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) and Sophie Neveu (Audrey Tautou) were the protagonists of “The Da Vinci Code” (Photo: Imagine Entertainment)

WHAT WAS THE SUCCESS OF THE FRANCHISE?

On the business side, Robert Langdon’s film trilogy was a box office hit. Total, raised an estimated $1.5 billion. However, when it came to criticism, comments were divided.

The first installment, “The Da Vinci Code” was the most popular and most commercial. Currently, it has 25% in the platform’s “Tomatometro”Rotten Tomatoes”. Its budget was 125 million and it raised more than 758 million.

In contrast, “Inferno” 23% the “Tomatometro”, its budget was 75 million and raised 220 million. Although it may seem quite this was a daunting sum for the production company.

“There is nothing wrong with good trading, as long as it is a good trade. When we did the third one, we proved that it wasn’t such a good tradesaid Tom Hanks.

Finally, there was one last attempt with a television series called “The lost symbol” which was a prequel to the history of the movies. However, very a total flop and ended up being canceled after only one season.