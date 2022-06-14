Tom Hanks Recalls The Time He Got Naked In Front Of The Mona Lisa – Movie News

Tom Hanks is one of the most respected and beloved actors in the world of cinema, although this does not mean that from time to time he decides to reveal some secrets like the time he undressed in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

If there was a list of actors that the movie industry and millions of fans alike admire, Tom Hanks could top it. The two-time Oscar winner is promoting his new film Elviswhich meant that he revived old glories throughout his career and some embarrassing moments, like the time she got naked in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic Mona Lisa.

During a conversation with New York Timesthe veteran actor recalled his time in the Da Vinci Code saga, which he does not remember with pleasure, which he considers a terrible decision by the studio and all those involved: “Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels are bullshit. The Da Vinci Code was bullshit.”.

Once he had entered the subject, the protagonist of Pinocchio confessed that the productions were full of cynicism, the best example happened when had to change clothes in front of the Mona Lisa inside the Louvre museum in Paris.

“It was my 40th birthday and something. We were shooting in the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa. They brought me a birthday cake in the Great Hall! Who gets to have that experience? Any cynicism there? Hell no,” the actor confessed.

After noticing that the trilogy based on the literary work of Dan Brown began to lose relevance at the box office and in its arguments, Tom Hanks confessed that this trilogy was only intended to become commercial and nothing more. Although he mentioned that he is not against the blockbustersadmitted that once reaching Hellthe last of the trilogy, had lost all hope of quality.

There is nothing wrong with good business, as long as it is good business. By the time we made the third movie, we showed that it wasn’t a good deal.

This is how Tom Hanks, one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, took a moment to accept that he has not been satisfied with all his work on the big screen. In addition to pointing out that some productions take liberties that could be uncomfortable or harmful to the culture itselfthis is how he lived it when he undressed in front of the Mona Lisa due to the organization of the saga The Da Vinci Code.