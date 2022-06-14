Tom Hanks defends that Forrest Gump won the Oscar and not Pulp Fiction

Every once in a while, a new list comes out on the internet about the films that should have won the Oscar and those that shouldn’t. Curiously, Forrest Gump Y pulp fiction These are two titles that already seem essential in several of those lists, where the clear opinion is that the dramatic film by Robert Zemeckis should never have prevailed over the criminal film by Quentin Tarantino at the 67th edition of the Academy Awards. But the famous leading actor of Forrest Gump —who is well aware of the existence of such articles with little or no support for the iconic film in which he starred— continues to proclaim himself its unconditional defender.

In a recent interview (via A.V. Club), Tom Hanks stated that the great problem of Forrest Gump was to have been “wildly successful” at the box office, perhaps hinting that this film – a look at various American historical events of the second half of the 20th century, through the eyes of its noble protagonist – was conceived with a more commercial rigor than pulp fiction. However, it shouldn’t be considered a simple “cheesy nostalgia fest” from Hanks’ perspective.

“The problem with Forrest Gump is that he won a billion dollars, “said the veteran actor. “If we had made a successful movie, Bob [Zemeckis] and I would have been geniuses. But because we made a wildly successful movie, we were diabolical geniuses. Is that a serious problem? No, but there are books of the best movies of all time and Forrest Gump doesn’t show up because, oh, it’s this cheesy nostalgia fest. And every year there’s an article that says, ‘The movie that should have won best picture,’ and it’s always pulp fiction«.

pulp fictioneither Violent times, was the second feature film from the now-prominent Quentin Tarantino: a set of intertwined stories set in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, California. And although it did not win the Oscar for Best Film in 1995 —it did for Best Original Screenplay— it boasts other prestigious awards such as the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Therefore, Tom Hanks recognizes the magnificence of this film starring John Travolta. But he also finds deeply human and emotional values ​​in Forrest Gump that, in his opinion, would deserve to remain among the great exponents of the history of cinema.

«pulp fiction It is a masterpiece, without a doubt, “he said in the same interview. “Look, I don’t know, but there is a moment of undeniably heartbreaking humanity in Forrest Gump when Gary Sinise, who plays Lt. Dan, and his Asian wife walk up to our house on the day Forrest and Jenny get married.”

Hanks alluded to the moment of the wedding in which his character, surprised, sees his war partner arrive in the distance and, moved, murmurs «Lieutenant Dan». Face to face, Forrest discovers that the newcomer—who lost his legs in Vietnam—now wears prosthetic limbs that allow him to walk. “Magic legs,” says the groom, that term being by which he also became acquainted with the braces he wore as a child.

And it’s through those two phrases, “Lieutenant Dan” and “magic legs,” that Tom Hanks sees the magic of the situation.

“I might start crying thinking about it now,” he added to conclude. «[Con esas palabras] they understand all that they have been through and feel gratitude for every ounce of pain and tragedy that they survived. There is an intangible thing right there. That’s not just keeping up with Duane Eddy’s ‘Rebel Rouser’.”

Thanks to Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks won the second Oscar of his career for Best Actor. Soon we will see him in the biographical tape Elviswhose premiere in Mexican theaters will take place on July 14, 2022. here for more details on the production.