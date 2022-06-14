Tom Hanks defended that ‘Forrest Gump’ won the Oscar for ‘Pulp Fiction’ with John Travolta and Uma Thurman | Entertainment Cinema and Series

This is how Tom Hanks defended the Oscar for ‘Forrest Gump’

Every once in a while there are new articles about “the films that should have won the Oscar” and for one reason or another, ‘Pulp Fiction’ is always on such lists. The fact is that this film directed by Quentin Tarantino lost to ‘Forrest Gump’ in the highest category of these awards, Best Picture.

Tom Hanks is aware of such comparisons, but he still defends the film he starred in in 1994, which gave him his second Best Actor Oscar. And it is that in an interview with ‘The New York Times’, Hanks spoke about the magnificence that, according to him, ‘Forrest Gump’ has:

“The problem with ‘Forrest Gump’ is that it made a billion dollars. If we had made a successful movie, Bob and I would have been geniuses. But because we made a wildly successful movie, we were evil geniuses. Is it a bad problem?” to have? No.”

However, the actor knows that ‘Forrest Gump’ has been repeatedly compared to ‘Pulp Fiction’, a film starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson:

“There are books of the greatest movies of all time, and ‘Forrest Gump’ doesn’t appear because, oh, it’s this cheesy nostalgia fest. Every year there’s an article that says, ‘The movie that should have won best best picture” and it’s always ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Hanks acknowledges that ‘Pulp Fiction’ is “a masterpiece”, but despite this he defends the superiority of ‘Forrest Gump’ due to certain scenes and certain details that make it a great movie:

“‘Pulp Fiction’ is a masterpiece without a doubt, but there is an undeniably heartbreaking moment of humanity in ‘Forrest Gump’ when Gary Sinise, who plays Lieutenant Dan, and his Asian wife walk up to our house on the day Forrest and Jenny they get married. ‘Magic legs.’ Yeah, ‘magic legs.’ Then I look at it and say, ‘Lieutenant Dan.’ Lieutenant Dan’: Understand all they’ve been through and be grateful for every ounce of pain and tragedy they survived. That’s something intangible right there.”

Although both films are considered classics of American cinema, the truth is that Forrest Gump swept away 6 Oscars in 1995, while ‘Pulp Fiction’ only won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

This is how Tom Hanks changed his character in ‘Forrest Gump’

In the same interview with ‘The New York Times’, Hanks confessed that it was he who proposed making certain changes to his character, who was the protagonist in the movie ‘Forrest Gump’.

He stated that it was not the only time something similar happened to him, since he also intervened in ‘Saving Private Ryan’, since director Steven Spielberg did not want John Miller, the character he played, to kill soldiers:

“In ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ Steven Spielberg said, ‘I don’t think I want to see John Miller shoot his gun and kill Germans.’ just because you don’t want Tom Hanks to kill soldiers.”

Something similar happened with ‘Forrest Gump’, where Bob Zemeckis wanted Forrest Gump to flee in the middle of a battle:

We had this same moment in ‘Forrest Gump.’ There’s the ambush scene in Vietnam, and Bob Zemeckis originally wanted Forrest to get confused and run away. I said, “Bob, why am I playing a soldier who’s really good at his basic training without later showing me slapping my mag and shooting a series of rounds?”

That is to say, in both stories the character of Tom Hanks was wanted to be “politically correct” and to move away from the violence that wars imply.