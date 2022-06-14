Tom Hanks Calls The Da Vinci Code Movies ‘Commercial Bullshit’

In the 2000s, Dan Brown became a best-selling author thanks to the success of his saga of novels of robert langdon. The Da Vinci Code gained special notoriety among his works, so much so that Columbia Pictures bet on adapting them to the big screen.

The one chosen to embody Robert Langdon was none other than the charismatic and beloved Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump). Columbia put Ron Howard (Han Solo: A Star Wars Story) at the helm of the franchise, and it was decided to start with the second novel: The Da Vinci Code.

Despite mixed reviews, the ample collection of the film was worth for the approval of a sequel: Angels and DemonsInspired by the first novel. The result was similar, although with less collection. Inferno, however, punctured enough for the film adaptation of the movie to be cancelled. the lost symbol.

The canceled movie was turned into a series that lasted only one season. Now, Tom Hanks looks back on The Da Vinci Code franchise and calls it “commercial bullshit” in his career.

The actor has spoken about it with The New York Times, where he has also explained the reasons why he does not hold special affection for those years.

“Oh gosh, that was a business venture. Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels were bullshit. The Da Vinci Code was nonsense. I mean, Dan Brown, God bless him, says, ‘There’s a sculpture somewhere in Paris! No, it’s over there. Do you see how a cross is formed on a map?’ Well, it’s kind of a cross.

Those are delightful scavenger hunts that are as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage. But they are as cynical as a crossword puzzle.

All we did was provide a distraction. There is nothing wrong with commercial cinema, as long as it is good. when we did the third [Infierno]we showed that they were not so good“.

After the cancellation of the Lost Symbol series, the fate of the adaptations of Dan Brown’s saga of novels is uncertain. What did you think of the films of Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon?