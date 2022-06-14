Today’s games: Costa Rica vs New Zealand, live the intercontinental playoff game for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Live match: Costa Rica vs New Zealand

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 71 | Another change for New Zealand: Winston Reid leaves and Elijah Jus enters in his place.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 68 | NEW ZEALAND TAKES 10! RED FOR BARBAROUSES FOR A FOUL ON CALVO!!

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 61 | Oliver Sail manages to save Anthony Contreras’ shot without so much power.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 60 | Strategist Danny Hay decides to move his pieces: Greive and Garbett leave and Waine and Barbaroses enter.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 55 | Oviedo makes a great comeback to avoid a dangerous play by New Zealand, which begins to look for spaces to hurt the Ticos.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 50 | Costa Rica puts pressure on New Zealand again. The Costa Rican team recovers the position of the ball and wants to ensure its presence in the World Cup by extending the lead on the scoreboard.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 46 | These are the changes that Costa Rica made for the second part: Gerson Torres, Keysher Fuller and Jewisson Bennette leave; Carlos Martínez, Bryan Ruiz and Kendall Waston enter.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 45 | The second part begins, we’ll see who gets the last ticket to the World Cup.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 45 +2 |The first part is over. Costa Rica goes into the break with the minimum advantage that puts them so far in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but New Zealand has not stopped fighting for a tie, so an intense second half is coming.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 45 | The whistle adds two more minutes to the first half.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 43 | New Zealand does not stop insisting on the draw. Costa Rica urgently needs the break to rethink its strategy.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 41 | That was Wood’s shot with which he had beaten Navas.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 39 | GOAL DISABLED AGAINST NEW ZEALAND. After a quick review in the VAR it was determined that there was a foul on Duarte at the beginning of the play of the goal, so Wood’s goal does not count. Costa Rica breathes…

CRC 1-1 NZL | MIN. 38 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF NEW ZEALAND… TO REVIEW. The All Whites were excited by Wood’s goal, who had taken advantage of a tremendous mistake by the Costa Rican defense to level the match, however, the goal was reviewed by VAR after a previous foul on Scar Duarte at the start of the play.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 30 | First corner kick for Costa Rica. Gerson Torres commands a center that is deflected by the New Zealand defense and there is a corner for the Ticos.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 26 | New Zealand takes control of the ball, however, the Ticos have managed to organize themselves more defensively to avoid any surprises.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 24 | Costa Rica cannot find the formula to hurt New Zealand again. The Attic team has few spaces to advance to the rival area, contrary to what happens with the All Whites, who reach the danger zone more easily.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 21 | The Costa Rican fans are present in Qatar to cheer on their team, which until now has the last ticket to Qatar.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 18 | Costa Rica has managed to neutralize New Zealand’s offense although they are clear that the man of great danger for the All Whites is Chris Wood. He kept an eye on the Newcastle player who has been his team’s main danger generator.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 15 | The Keylor Navas factor is present. The Costa Rican goalkeeper has his first ‘important’ appearance and saves Costa Rica from Wood’s shot. New Zealand does not stop insisting on the draw.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 13 | ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY THAT ESCAPES NEW ZEALAND. Garbett wastes a great opportunity after a precise cross and sends the ball wide.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 11 | CLOSE TO NEW ZEALAND! Greive receives a cross into the box and finds space to shoot, but his shot goes wide of the left post.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 9 | Liberato Cacace makes a solo run, but fails to finish his move. There is a corner kick for New Zealand.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 7 | The New Zealanders do not lower their arms, they seek to recover after the bucket of ice water that was the first Costa Rican goal.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN. 5 | The celebration of the Ticos after Campbell’s prompt entry that has Costa Rica with one foot in the World Cup in Qatar.

CRC 1-0 NZL | MIN.3 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM COSTA RICA! Pure life for the Ticos. Joel Campbell opens the scoring thanks to a major oversight by the New Zealand defence. Great pass from Bennette to Len’s player.

CRC 0-0 NZL | MIN.2 | The match started with the possession of the ball divided. New Zealand manages little by little the ball without risking much.

CRC 0-0 NZL | MIN.0 | Arraaaaancaaaaa the game in Qatar. Costa Rica and New Zealand go for the last ticket to the World Cup.

This is how the groups of Qatar 2022 were

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Winner of Costa Rica or New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Who is already qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

In the absence of knowing the last guest to the World Cup that will come out of this match between Costa Rica and New Zealand, there are already 31 confirmed teams for the fair to be held in December in Qatar. These are the teams with the ticket to the World Cup:

qatar Germany Denmark Brazil France Belgium Croatia Spain Serbian England Swiss Holland Argentina Iran South Korea Japan Saudi Arabia Ecuador Uruguay canada Ghana Senegal Portugal Poland Tunisia Morocco Cameroon Mexico USA Welsh Australia

New Zealand lineup confirmed

This is the eleven of the All Whites: Sail, Pijnaker, Reid, Tuiloma, Cacace, Kirwan, Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis, Garbett, Greive and Wood.

Confirmed lineup of Costa Rica

This is how the Ticos come out for their pass to the World Cup: Keylor Navas, Fuller, scar Duarte, Navas, Bryan Oviedo, Tejeda, Borges, Bennette, Gerson Torres, Joel Campbell and Anthony Contreras.

PREVIOUS | The winner between Costa Rica and New Zealand will be in Group E along with Spain, Germany and Japan.

How to watch the Costa Rica vs New Zealand game live?

The duel for the ticket to Qatar 2022 between Costa Rica and New Zealand can be followed through ESPN starting at 1:00 p.m. central Mexico time, as well as in the minute by minute of MARCA Claro.

Welcome!

Very good afternoon to all and all! Welcome to the minute by minute of the match between Costa Rica and New Zealand for the intercontinental playoff. Today we will meet the Last guest at the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the Al Rayyan Stadium in Doha, in Qatar.

The Central American team got the half ticket after finishing in the fourth position of the final octagonal of Concacaf with 25 points, and seek his sixth World Cup participation, the third in a row.

Meanwhile, the All Whites swept the Oceana playoffs, beating Solomon Islands 0-5 in the final by half a ticket and they are going for their third performance in a World Cup. Only in Spain 1982 and South Africa 2010 managed to advance to the World Cup.