Today Merca 80 has had a soundtrack

On the occasion of the extension of the Granada Festival the brass ensemble of the Granada Federation of Music Bands (FEGRABAND) has been this morning at 12:00 in Merca 80 playing fanfares Based on the works of John Williams. This is an American composer, conductor, pianist and trombonist known for his soundtracks of films as famous as those of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jaws, ET, the alien, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park among others. In terms of awards, he has won the Oscar five times and has been nominated 52 times. He has also been awarded four Golden Globes, seven BAFTAs and twenty-three Grammys. He has also composed for a large part of the works of Steven Spielberg with whom he has worked since 1974.

There will also be other showings at the San Agustín Market at 1:00 p.m., later at the Source of Battles at 1:45 p.m. and at the Hotel Victoria at 8:00 p.m. They will then perform in the Plaza Bibarrambla at 8:30 p.m. and will end at the Puente Romano at 9:00 p.m.