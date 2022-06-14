To Cristiano Ronaldo Craxi’s rooms, to hotels and banks the offices of PCI and DC: this is what remains of the Pentapartito

Cristiano Ronaldo takes Craxi’s rooms. Hotels and banks engulf the PCI and DC offices. and of the historic seats of the old parties today no trace remains … Rome has changed its skin: from the First to the Second Republic, a swipe of the sponge has erased the symbolic places and urban face of the Eternal City which has suffered somatically from the transition from a political era to other. Supermarkets, hotels, suites of design, banks: if, like in the movie Good bye Lenin, a lover of political and institutional history of the beautiful country wandering around the center of the capital today, looking for the glorious signs of the past, could not fail to grasp the aesthetic and social signs of the change underway. Like him, he couldn’t help but be traumatized.

Hotels, supermarkets and banks: this is what happened to the Pentapartite offices

This hypothetical man strolling through recent history and its symbolic places, in yesterday’s party headquarters, would find nothing of the chapter on the pentapartite. Nothing tangible. The last case is that of Botteghe Oscure, the historic headquarters of the PCI, destined to become a luxury hotel. And the DC, the PSI, the Pli or the PRI? All the historic party headquarters have now been abandoned. Abandon. Intended for other uses. A long wave that even reached the parties of the Second Republic. But that has rushed with all possible iconoclastic fury to raise on the altar of change what new social and market epics impose.

Disappeared Rome, what remains of the Bottegone and the headquarters of the DC in “Piazza del Gesù”

And then, only a few traces remain of Botteghe Oscure. The imposing Bottegone, central seat of politics on the left, from the postwar period onwards, only the building remains. It has been since ’46 the headquarters of the PCI, at number 4, purchased by the Marchini family for 30 million lire. And this until 2000, the year of the move of dem, in the diaspora after the turning point of the Bolognina in the shadow of Ulivi and PDS. And then ferried in Via Nazionale 75, accomplices expenses and critical issues that led to opt for lofts and more modern ones open spaces. Discarded the political signs, stuffed into the boxes books, say, photos and documents, nothing more leads back to the history that was.

Small traces of a past erased with a swipe of the sponge (and marketing)

On the ground floor, after a Rinascita office, the bookshop, a supermarket has opened. You have to look around the entrance hall of the building to find signs of the PCI: the work of Giò Pomodoro Measurements wall. The granite counter. The statue of Gramsci, the reliquary with the flag of the Paris Commune. Small symbols of old glorieswhich will remain where they are, the planners of the new hotel assured.

What is there in place of the headquarters of the Pentapartite of the First Republic

But a few steps from Botteghe Oscure is Piazza del Gesù. At number 46 of Palazzo Cenci-Bolognetti, in about thirty rooms between the first and second floors, the headquarters of the Christian Democrats were opened in 1944, which resisted removals and changes of intended use until the dissolution of the party in ’94. Even there, today it is not there no trace of De Gasperi and associates. After a series of renovations and real estate changes, today the headquarters of the Authority on strikes and other officeslike theAssociation of popular banks.

Cristiano Ronaldo and fashion take the rooms of Craxi and the Psi

Continuing up to Via del Corsoinstead, at number 476, where it once stood out imposingly the historic headquarters of the PSI, the Socialist Partywhich today is located in Via Santa Caterina da Siena 59. Symbol of the “regency” of Pietro Nenniand the heyday of its other key leader, Bettino Craxi (from 1976 to 1993), the building now houses the Aran, the Agency for the Negotiated Representation of Public Administrations. The Italian offices of H&M and has a Adidas Storeexample of how al PSIto Craxi it’s at Pietro Nenni have replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and the fashion style dedicated to young and very young …