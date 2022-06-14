“TikTok or Instagram are not good for your careers”

social networks, and especially TikTok, are the most explosive and unexpected phenomenon worldwide for a few years. Even people allergic to cameras who seek intimacy like Johnny Depp have ended up not only premiering on that platform but also sweeping unprecedented. And yet, there are celebrities of planetary category to whom they don’t like that fame.

We are talking specifically about Jennifer Aniston, one of the six protagonists of Friends who has become a benchmark in the guild both for her charisma and her power. On Instagram she has an impressive 40 million followers, almost nine of whom signed up the first day he published. That was less than three years ago, which adds merit to their number.

That is why, when he talks about fame, the entire agenda is known. “I always say that I feel lucky to have had a little taste of the (entertainment) industry before it became what it is today,” he says in an interview with the actor. Sebastian Stan for Variety magazine. And he has, surprisingly, words to content creators.

“Now it’s different: there are more streamers, you’re famous for TikTok, for YouTube, for Instagram… it is almost as if our work as actors was diluted“. With life resolved and without mincing words, he talks about people like Paris Hilton -“famous for doing nothing”- and if they pulled his tongue, he would surely have no problem pointing at anyone.





In the long conversation he talks about how he saw all this coming: “With the events of ‘Pan & Tommy’ (a series starring its interviewer, which narrates how a sexual video of both was leaked on the networks) started that thing about the internet shaping a new way to be famous“And he says it not only because of those who have gained notoriety on the networks, but also because of the popular characters who use the networks to make themselves known even more.

Without going any further, yesterday it emerged in the media that Xavi has put Gerard Piqué in question as a starter at Barça for an exaggerated extra-sports life, and he wasn’t exactly referring to Shakira’s thing. Apparently, the condition for the coach and the club to have their services to the maximum is that they put aside their business with Kosmos (a company through which they acquired 50% of Ibai’s KOI), their broadcasts on Twitch and their craziness on twitter The defense and captain seems to have said yes, following the teachings of the good Jennifer Aniston. How small is the world.