Thor Love and Thunder will be the shortest Marvel movie in the last 5 years

119 minutes, or 1 hour and 59 minutes, as you prefer. That’s the length of Thor Love and Thunder according to various leaks. This would convert to the shortest Marvel movie in the last five years, specifically from Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018, 118 minutes). If we go a little further back in time and count all the company’s tapes (more than 30 movies), the next installment of the god of Thunder is only surpassed by the following:

Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes)

Ant-Man (117 minutes)

Doctor Strange (115 minutes)

Thor (114 minutes)

Thor: The Dark World (112 minutes)

The Incredible Hulk (112 minutes)

Will Christian Bale be the best Marvel villain?

Thor Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale in the role of villain and both the images of his character and the statements of the rest of the cast suggest that it could be one of the best of the marvel factory, and that’s a big word after Cate Blanchett as diva of evil in Thor: Ragnarok! To give you an example, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) assures that Bale “caused real terror on the set.”

The award-winning actor, Oscar for best supporting actor for The Fighter and eternal dark knightwill interpret Gorr, the Butcher of Godswho first appeared in the comics in Thor: God of Thunder #2, an issue published by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in early 2013. Gorr is a galactic assassin who seeks the extinction of the gods (Thor included, of course). .

motivated by a tragic personal story in which no one came to his aid for more prayers and prayers he recited, Gorr joins in an unstoppable journey of revenge which Thor can only put an end to with the help of the valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson in the film), Korg (who will be given life by Taika Waititi, the film’s own director) and his great lovenow turned into Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman).

Thor Love and Thunder opens in theaters very shortly, the next July 8, 2022, but it is not the only superhero film on the way. You can check out the rest of the overwhelming calendar of Marvel series and movies in this article.

Source | Collider