Thor Love and Thunder will be one of the shortest movies in the MCU

By David Arroyo

Mexico City, June 14 (AS Mexico).- 119 minutes, or 1 hour and 59 minutes, as you prefer. That’s the length of Thor Love and Thunder according to various leaks. This would make the movie in the shortest of Marvel in the last five years, specifically since Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018, 118 minutes). If we go a little further back in time and count all the company’s tapes (more than 30 films), the next installment of the god of Thunder is only surpassed by the following:

· Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes)

· Ant Man (117 minutes)

· Doctor Strange (115 minutes)

· Thor (114 minutes)

· Thor: The Dark World (112 minutes)

· The incredible Hulk (112 minutes)

First look at Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’. pic.twitter.com/KMEkSqK3yB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 24, 2022

WILL CHRISTIAN BALE BE THE BEST MARVEL VILLAIN?

Thor Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale in the role of villain and both the images of his character and the statements of the rest of the cast suggest that he could be one of the best in the Marvel factory, and that is a big word after Cate Blanchett as a diva of evil! in Thor: Ragnarök! To give you an example, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) assures that Bale “caused real terror on the set.”

The award-winning actor, Oscar for best supporting actor for fighter and eternal Dark Knight, will play Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, who first appeared in the comics in Thor: God of Thunder #2issue published by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in early 2013. Gorr is a galactic assassin who seeks the extinction of the gods (Thor included, of course).

Motivated by a tragic personal story in which no one came to his aid for more prayers and prayers he recited, Gorr embarks on an unstoppable journey of revenge that Thor will only be able to put an end to with the help of Queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson in the film ), Korg (who will be played by Taika Waititi, the director of the film) and his great love, now turned into Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman).

Thor Love and Thunder It will be released in theaters very shortly, on July 8, 2022, but it is not the only superhero film on the way. You can check out the rest of the overwhelming calendar of Marvel series and movies in this article.

