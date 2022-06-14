Thor: Love and Thunder Unveils Colorful New Poster Featuring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

This summer the superhero movies will be back in theaters with Thor: Love and Thunder, the next film in the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Thor: Love and Thunder movie will adapt, among other things, the arc of the comics in which Jane Foster assumes the powers and title of the God of Thunder while undergoing cancer treatment, having back Natalie Portman after being absent in Thor: Ragnarok.

After having seen the trailer and poster of Thor: Love and Thunder, now Colorful New Thor: Love and Thunder Poster Released to Promote Its Theatrical Release ScreenX. You can take a look below.

One of the most interesting points of the film will be the interpretation of Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher of Godswhere Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi recently discussed the complexity of the character.

On the other hand, Thor: Love and Thunder could break a trend of Marvel movies by being currently the shortest Marvel movie in almost five years, with an estimated duration of 1 hour and 59 minutes (although for the moment not 100% confirmed).

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

In addition to seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy (whom we probably won’t meet again until James Gunn’s Christmas special this year), the film’s trailers have shown us what Natalie Portman looks like as the new Goddess of Thunder. , wearing a restored Mjolnir.

The film Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. While we wait for its arrival, here we recommend some of the best movies that you can see on Disney Plus right now.