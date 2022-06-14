Thor: Love and Thunder, the director promises surprising cameos

Following the rumors released by Chris Hemsworth about the timeline in which it takes place Thor: Love and Thundercame the words of Taika Waititi. The director of the fourth Thor-centric film recently revealed that there will be some truly surprising cameos in the film, but he declined to release any more details.

Set after the culminating events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor’s fourth film sees Hemsworth’s God of Thunder embark on a journey of self-discovery. Disillusioned with his superhero role, Thor sets out in search of who he really is and eventually comes face to face with Christian Bale’s Gorr, who seeks to eliminate all gods from the universe. Tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder are already available for pre-order, which means fans won’t have to wait long to see the cameos announced by Waititi.

Thor: Love and Thunder features an ensemble cast that includes Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Thompson as Valkyrie, Waititi as Korg, Bale as Gorr the Butcher God, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel return to their respective roles on the Guardians of the Galaxy squad. Jeff Goldblum, although there were previously rumors of his participation in the film, recently confirmed that he is not part of the cast of the film.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to subscribe to our Facebook group dedicated to TV series and cinema