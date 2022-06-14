Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Says The Movie Is Influenced By Famous Rom-Coms

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit – 75%), will hit theaters on July 8, and fans can’t wait a second longer to see what this new MCU adventure has in store for us. Waititi Returns to Direct His Second Marvel Studios Title Following 2017 Success Thor: Ragnarok 92%, film that completely transformed the style of the character as we knew him in Thor – 77% and Thor: A Dark World – 66%.

The influence of Waititi in the saga of Thor of Chris Hemsworth, both in the movies and in character, should not be underestimated. In ragnarok, the filmmaker gave the franchise a 360-degree turn by injecting fun and vibrant colors into the film, which attracted the attention of the public. Now, Taika come back with love and thunder to continue with the story of the son of Odin, who faces an identity crisis which leads him to embark on a journey to discover himself.

On the tape, in addition to having Hemsworth In the lead, we will see Natalie Portman reprise her role as the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster, ex-girlfriend of Thor, who is now the new wielder of Mjölnir. After not seeing each other for more than 8 years, Jane and Thor meet again in this new story, but they are certainly not the same people they used to be in the past. A hilarious plot full of love awaits us with this film, and in a recent interview with Fandango All Access, Waititi clarified for the media which were the romantic comedies that influenced the film:

How to lose a man in 10 days is great, 10 things I hate about you, Clueless is my favorite… Officer and gentleman. Like particularly the final scene where he walks in and picks her up. Do you remember that?

Also, in the interview, Taika spoke again about the crisis that Thor will face. His words were the following:

He is at a point of existential crisis. Is he trying to find out who he is, what is his purpose and if he really is destined to be a superhero? Is there something else? Everyone has experienced this.

We leave you the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder next:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

