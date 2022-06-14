Thor 4: As Taika Waititi convinced Natalie Portman to return to Marvel

Taika Waititi has confessed how she convinced Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. It was a complicated issue, since the actress disappeared from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years after his bad experience in Thor: Dark World. The actress, who will be the great protagonist with a spectacular physical change as Mighty Thor, agreed to the director’s requests.

Thor, Love and Thunder and Natalie Portman’s conversation with Taika Waititi

Chris Hemsworth will return once again to lead the cast as Thor alongside Christian Bale as Gorr, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Russell Crowe as Zeus and Waititi as the voice of the likable Korg. After his absence in the character’s previous movie Thor: Ragnarök, Portman will return to reprise her role as astrophysicist Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend who hasn’t seen her old boyfriend in eight years. As we already told you, Waititi adapted elements of the comic series mighty thor by Jason Aaronin which Jane faces the powers of the God of Thunder while undergoing cancer treatment.







During an interview with Fandango All Access (goes ScreenRant) along with Hemsworth and Thompson himself, the director of Love and Thunder talks about how he convinced Portman. In short? He promised her fun, adventure, and creative freedom in how to approach what things about the character. “I went to his house and he offered me a glass of water”, the filmmaker begins. “I think what we did well with ragnarok was that it made these films were also attractive to other actorslike Christian Bale, who saw her and said:‘ I want to do something fun’. Then she came and was a part of this. And with Natalie Portman it was the same”, she continues.

“ Taika Waititi promised Natalie Portman a funnier, more adventurous version of Jane Foster

“I think she just wanted to make sure I don’t even know how to say it, but his character in those early movies is probably not the most exciting version nor the most interesting for a female character. I had to talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change that character, just like we had changed the character of Thor in ragnarok and give her a little more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie is such a fun person. And sometimes those kinds of things are not the goal when they come up with these kinds of movies,” concluded the filmmaker who is also preparing a feature film. starwars.

Thor, Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8 in theaters.