This is ‘The Northman’, with Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy

Robert Eggers surprised in 2015 with witchachieving a cult horror film alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. Four years later he released The Lighthousewith Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinsonbut his fans had a shorter wait this time to see the latest in his filmography, The Northman.

In this new installment, set in Iceland in the X centurywill feature the leading role of Alexander Skarsgardwho will play a viking prince who seeks revenge for the murder of his father.

The two-minute and 43-second trailer shows that the film will feature the aesthetic that has become classic for this filmmaker, such as dark colors, close-ups, and scenes of pain, death, despair, and fury.

Beside Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman will feature performances by Nicole KidmanClaes Bang, Anya Taylor-JoyEthan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoewho recently surprised the public thanks to his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home like the Green Goblin.

Collider He recalled that Robert Eggers said that his most recent film is about the best work he has done in his entire career and that there is a huge difference with everything else.

“The scale is so huge and there are so many more places and things that I couldn’t do everything or know every prop myself. That has been a challenge with the new movie,” he commented.

“We are designing all these worlds, building these villages, we are making thousands of costumes and accessories, training the horses for the things they will have to do, designing the shots for the movies (…)”, he added about the work behind this film .

The Northman It is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 22.