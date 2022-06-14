This is the impressive triplex that Hugh Jackman has just put up for sale in New York

The renowned actor, singer and film producer Hugh Jackman has just put his impressive mansion located in Manhattan’s West Village up for sale. The Australian star who plays Wolverine in the film series of X Men and was the winner of several awards for his artistic career, he had bought the property with his wife, Deborrah-Lee Furness, for US$21 million in 2008, a much lower amount than what they are now asking for the property.

The property is located in the first project in New York of the Richard Meier & Partners studio, consisting of two luxury apartment towers with open views of the Hudson River. Jackman, his wife and his two children lived there for 14 years and, according to the real estate agency that listed the property, plan to stay in the area.

It is located at 176 Perry St. and boasts of being the only one to have the interior design of Meire, winner of the Pritzker Prize and known for projects such as the Getty Center in Los Angeles. “He had done the interior of the apartment for the previous owner”, as he told The Post real estate agent Deborah Grubman.

The unit is listed for sale for $38.9 million in the West Village. The Corcoran Group Real Estate

With 1,021 square meters distributed over three floors, it went on sale for $38.9 million. The unit occupies the eighth, ninth, and tenth floors of the building and stands out for its light and views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, and New Jersey. by having walls that are actually windows that go from floor to ceiling.

All three floors are connected via an elegant white spiral staircase The Corcoran Group Real Estate

As stated The vanguard, The eighth floor of the property has four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a hobby room, library, guest room and terrace overlooking the Hudson River. On the ninth, there is a living room with a fireplace and space for a dining room, a professional gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, a breakfast bar, and an office. The tenth, meanwhile, is “the icing on the cake”: en-suite master bedroom, including exercise area and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub overlooking the Hudson.

The third floor has a bathroom with a deep soaking tub overlooking the Hudson The Corcoran Group Real Estate

As can be seen in the images released by the real estate company in charge of marketing, the three floors are connected by an elegant white spiral staircase. Another important piece of information is that the apartment tower offers a combo of amenities composed of a gym, commissioned for 24 hours and a Perry Street restaurant by Jean-George Vongerichten.