This is Shakira’s spectacular house in Miami

All the rumors point to Shakira would have moved to his mansion in Miami. It is an estate of about 750 square meters that consists of several buildings and that, after an exhaustive reform, the singer gave a value to the house above the €10 million.

read also

The mansion is located in the residential neighborhood of North Bay Road Drive. In this exclusive area are the houses of Jennifer Lopez, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin or Matt Damonamong others.