This is how Sebastián Yatra lived with Beyoncé Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars: “It was an impressive moment”

The artist of the moment, Sebastián Yatra, visited the set of ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ tonight to talk to us about his new tour that will keep him busy in Spain for the next few months. The artist has taken advantage of the visit to tell us about his experience at the Oscars, since the young man performed at one of the most important ceremonies on the planet.

The artist has said that he went a few days before for rehearsals and saw that he was going to sit in the front rows: “I was afraid to test positive for COVID before singing at the Oscars, imagine, I’m dying, it’s once in a lifetime “, he points out.

For him it was a very important moment and after a loss they changed his place at the gala: “He sang at the Oscars, I cried a lot after that moment because I felt that I represented all the people who speak Spanish and my country,” he says. The young man nothing lower, he says that he hugged Will Smith: “Maybe evil reacted differently with my hug,” he says between laughs at the slap of the moment.

The surprise was such for Yatra when Beyonce Y Jay Z They sat next to him: Luckily I brought gloves because my hands were sweaty, “he says between laughs. Then came Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars: “I lived with Beyoncé the slap and her reaction and I said I had to come to telling ‘El Hormiguero 3.0′”, he says between laughs.

What a moment!