This is how Matthew, Lizzie McGuire’s brother, has changed 20 years after the end of the Disney Channel series

Lizzie McGuire was a series that aired between 2001 and 2004 on Disney Channel. The originality of the production made it something striking and a success in half the world, during its years of broadcast it was the flagship fiction of the television giant.

The series starring Hilary Duff was the birth of one of the most famous international pop stars of the decade. But around him there were actors and characters who also saw a great career born, Jake Thomas is a good example of this.



The plot of the series revolved around Lizzie McGuire, a teenager who was dealing with typical age problems. She was characterized by touching on banal topics with a lot of humor and also for entering into taboos such as anorexia or some aspects of love relationships.

However, there was always a subplot that served, on many occasions, as comic relief. It was all the stuff that happened to Lizzie’s brother, Matt. He was the youngest of the family and his personality conquered the fans, some even preferred him to the protagonists.



Matt was a character ahead of his age, he was always pestering his sister and he used to have something naughty and dangerous to do. Lanny and Melina accompanied him on his adventures. The first was his inseparable friend, who never spoke a line of dialogue throughout the series, as a joke. Melina used to criticize Matt, but at the end of the series they become boyfriends.

The creators of the series were very aware that Matt was very loved by the fans, so they gave him a lot of weight within the plot and, from time to time, they dedicate entire chapters to him, which were very well received by the public.



Jake Thomas was the actor behind this character and when he entered the series he was only 11 years old. His charisma made him a child actor desired by the producers and, the same year the series premiered, he participated in AI Intelligence artificial under the orders of Steven Spielberg.

He won Young Artist Award for best supporting actor just a year later and went on to be a staff actor for Disney Channel. After Lizzie McGuire he worked at Cory at the White House for 11 chapters.



Jake’s acting career was very prolific until 2011, he dedicated himself to working for television in supporting roles. He did not get to stand out in any production, but he had good jobs for many years, something quite positive in the world of acting.

At that time he decided to diversify his career and opted for professional photography. Today he is a highly regarded photographer who has worked for major advertising campaigns in the United States. In addition to doing his own exhibitions and photography series that he shows on social networks.



He has also directed video clips and short films, both for other people and produced by himself. He has not abandoned his acting career and continues to play small roles, although they are more select and he only does those in which he is really interested.

It is true that Jake has a large number of fans and followers on social networks who have come to him out of nostalgia for the series, something that he also participates in and is proud of his work in the early 2000s. But it is also someone creative and very active in their networks who has been able to generate a fandom completely new that accompanies it in its new artistic facets.