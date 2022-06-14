This is how Mark Wahlberg trains his quads at the age of 51

Machine extensions for the quadriceps muscles may not be the best exercise to gain muscle in the legs, but they are to define them and not overly crush our knees. That is why it is one of actor Mark Wahlberg’s favorite exercises for the lower body, as he has shown in one of his latest videos on instagram.

Although he can not be compared to The Rock on a fitness level, Wahlberg has always trained hard, since his beginnings as a model and actor in Hollywood. And, since he turned 50, he is training even harder.

But… what are the benefits of machine quadriceps extensions for your legs?

Improve your performance in other exercises

Burn calories

Strengthens the knee joint

Define your muscles and tone them

It’s a good finisher for your leg day

BTW Mark, squats (types and their benefits), barbell or overhead, are non-negotiable, as are deadlifts (how often to do them) and dumbbell lunges.

