They reveal that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck secretly married

Some US media point out that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck married in secret, in a very intimate wedding, where they made everyone present sign confidentiality agreements, according to the Spanish magazine Cuore.

It should be noted that the couple announced their engagement at the end of April, and since then nothing has been said about the wedding.

The media assure that the ceremony was held at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel, in Georgia, with the highest secrecy, since the site is famous for having beautiful places overlooking the lake in the area.

So far, none of the celebrities have said anything about it, so it is expected that they can manifest themselves in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning that JLo and Ben Affleck began dating in 2002 and everything indicated that they would end up happily married after they got engaged, however, they ended their relationship in 2004.

Meanwhile, some time later, to be exact, in the year 2021, they gave themselves a new opportunity, as the couple confirmed that they resumed their relationship and shortly after they reported that they had become engaged for the second time.