After breaking into his ex-wife’s wedding ceremony with a knife and then assaulting security personnel, Jason Alexander was banned from approaching the artist for three years, in addition to other charges related to the conviction.

The ex-husband of Britney Spears, Jason Alexander He received a artist’s restraining orderin addition to other penalties for having forced their way into the marriage Of the singer.

Although the ceremony took place last Thursday, the singer and her husband Sam Ashgari shared the news of their marriage the following day.

Nevertheless, the event was marked by the appearance of her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, whom she married in 2004 for just 55 hours.

That day The man entered the ceremony by force and through an unauthorized passage, claiming that he had been invited by Britney -which could not be verified-. The strange thing was that at the moment of entering the enclosure he was livestreaming the break-in while holding a knife.

Conviction of ex-husband of Britney Spears

Alexander managed to be reduced, but not before hitting security personnel. However, using his own audiovisual record, the man was sentenced to not to approach the artist for three years, after issuing a restraining order.

However, the charges did not stop there, since according to information provided by TMZ, the man also faces charges of stalking -similar to the Chilean judicial figure of harassment-, to hand over the firearms in his possession, in addition to paying a bail of 100 thousand dollars.

However, this It is not the only legal action ongoing against the ex-husband of Britney Spears, as he is also accused of grand theftafter a woman will ensure that Jason Alexander stolen a bracelet valued at two thousand dollarsa crime that he would have committed in 2015 in North Carolina.

Although the arrest warrant for this charge It should have been completed in 2016, the man has been able to avoid the sentence until now.