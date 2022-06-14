They defend the work of Costco promoters; “for taking the cardboard”

Being exposed within the different social networks can be detrimental to the credibility of creatives.

The growing number of Internet users has generated a considerable impact on the decision-making of firms.

It is estimated that there are currently at least 92 million active Internet users within the national territory.

Social networks offer a virality never seen before; however, this can generate various problems, since active Internet users have become extremely susceptible to the actions of brands and firms, due to the great impact that the growing number of the community offers, so exposing yourself on networks can sometimes be detrimental to the credibility of digital creatives, as pointed out by a debate on TikTok where It shows how a couple of users argue over taking a cardboard box from Costco.

Derived from the forced social distancing, the different sectors were forced to migrate a large number of their activities within a digital environment, which, in turn, allowed the foundation of social networks and digital platforms within the new normality, in which, according to data provided by Statista, there are just over 92 million Internet users within the national territory, a figure that positions Mexico as the second Latin American country with the largest number of Internet users, after Brazil.

Similarly, Broadcast 2021 reveals that YouTube has reached 56 million people over the age of 18 during July 2021, which represents a 25 percent increase in the number of digital creators, in the same way it was announced that this platform and social network, already exceeds one million subscribers in Mexico, with a growth in active users in the post-pandemic.

They defend the work of Costco promoters

Within the conversation generated in comments, the community has postulated various positions, since there are those who defend the girls, arguing that only “it is a cardboard box that they took”, but there are also those who accuse them of not having empathy with the promoters, since it is observed that to take the box they had to bank all the product, which was misplaced.

Although in comments it has been questioned that although the reason for the accusations is not due, in itself, to the box, they do mention their disapproval of the women’s actions, since they could directly affect employees, who are in charge of the areas of sale, accommodation and promotion of various items.

It should be noted that although it is possible to take the cardboard from the warehouses, which is even available outside the facilities, in comments it has been pointed out that the product should not be removed to take it, since various Internet users have indicated that this action to generate problems for the promoters, since if a supervisor were to become aware of the situation, this could lead to a penaltydue to product misalignment.

