They assure that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck secretly married and this would have been their wedding
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
“I felt less than human”: Amber Heard breaks the silence after the trial against Johnny Depp
00:56
-
The trial for sexual harassment against Mr. Pedro Rivera begins
00:41
-
Amber Heard believes that the public’s love for Johnny Depp influenced the jury: “I don’t blame them”
00:51
-
Celebrities ARV: Justin Bieber sick and Anuel marries Yailin the Most Viral
01:17
-
Camilo fulfills his dream of singing with Alejandro Sanz and showed him that he is his fan since he was a child
00:33
-
Scandal in The House of Celebrities: Niurka Marcos and Daniella Navarro say everything
00:53
-
Youtuber Rey Grupero confirms Cynthia Klitbo’s accusations against her ex Juan Vidal
00:55
-
Anuel and Yailin la Más Viral say yes after four months of commitment
00:36
-
Justin Bieber cancels several concerts to recover from the syndrome that afflicts him
00:40
-
Christian Nodal is aware of the big mistake he makes with his partners
01:05
-
Karol G gave Anahí a gift, after having her as a guest at her concert
01:29
-
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional at the thought of a family with Ben Affleck
01:13
-
Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar celebrate the baptism of their three children at the same time
01:04
-
Who does Indigo look like? Camilo finally reveals it
01:13
-
Britney Spears’ mom sends her a message after missing her wedding
01:05
-
Lorenzo Lazo visited the place where the remains of Edith González rest
01:12
-
Joker: They prepare a sequel and Joaquin Phoenix would represent it again
01:46
-
Daniella Navarro: her mother reveals why Niurka Marcos went to the jugular
04:01
-
Dulce María pays tribute to RBD and assures that she received a snub
01:56
-
UP NEXT
“I felt less than human”: Amber Heard breaks the silence after the trial against Johnny Depp
00:56
-
The trial for sexual harassment against Mr. Pedro Rivera begins
00:41
-
Amber Heard believes that the public’s love for Johnny Depp influenced the jury: “I don’t blame them”
00:51
-
Celebrities ARV: Justin Bieber sick and Anuel marries Yailin the Most Viral
01:17
-
Camilo fulfills his dream of singing with Alejandro Sanz and showed him that he is his fan since he was a child
00:33
-
Scandal in The House of Celebrities: Niurka Marcos and Daniella Navarro say everything
00:53
-
Youtuber Rey Grupero confirms Cynthia Klitbo’s accusations against her ex Juan Vidal
00:55
-
Anuel and Yailin la Más Viral say yes after four months of commitment
00:36
-
Justin Bieber cancels several concerts to recover from the syndrome that afflicts him
00:40
-
Christian Nodal is aware of the big mistake he makes with his partners
01:05
-
Karol G gave Anahí a gift, after having her as a guest at her concert
01:29
-
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional at the thought of a family with Ben Affleck
01:13
-
Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar celebrate the baptism of their three children at the same time
01:04
-
Who does Indigo look like? Camilo finally reveals it
01:13
-
Britney Spears’ mom sends her a message after missing her wedding
01:05
-
Lorenzo Lazo visited the place where the remains of Edith González rest
01:12
-
Joker: They prepare a sequel and Joaquin Phoenix would represent it again
01:46
-
Daniella Navarro: her mother reveals why Niurka Marcos went to the jugular
04:01
-
Dulce María pays tribute to RBD and assures that she received a snub
01:56