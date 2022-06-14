They arrest the ex-husband of Britney Spears, accused of stalking the singer | The World | D.W.

As reported this Tuesday (06.14.2022) The New York PostProsecutors in California’s Ventura County also charged 40-year-old Jason Alexander with the crimes of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and assault.

The judges in the case have also granted Britney Spears a protection and restraining order from Alexander that will last until June 13, 2025.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all accusations against him, according to the New York newspaper.

Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said after the hearing that authorities and prosecutors “are clearly taking this very, very seriously.”

Britney Spears with her husband, Sam Asghari. It was at her wedding, on June 9, 2022, that her ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly barged in.

“I am personally outraged by what happened,” he said, emphasizing the felony charge of stalking. “This is a serious matter,” Rosengart added. “This is not a ‘wedding accident’. It was an infiltration, as we all saw, by surprise.”

Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to disrupt the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of four years, last Thursday by breaking into their home hours before the couple were to marry in a private ceremony.

Alexander was arrested outside Spears’ Thousand Oaks mansion and was initially ordered held on $2,500 bond for the incident.

The detainee, who married the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas (USA) but signed the divorce 55 hours later, managed to access Spears’ house and record the preparations for the link.

The man managed to avoid the security perimeter of the mansion, located in southern California, and broadcast live on Instagram some moments before the ceremony.

“Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I am here to stop the wedding,” he yelled at security agents as the broadcast continued and before he was arrested.

Zip (Eff, New York Post)