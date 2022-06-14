they are aware that they dream and can modify their dreams – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Who, one day, when dreaming, was clear that he was in a dream? It’s not a firm figure, but about half of the people interviewed for various independent studies admitted that she had at least once. Much smaller, about 20 percent, is the universe of those who experienced it several times, and the percentage collapses when those who go through such moments with significant frequency are counted. Definitely unique are those who, in addition to knowing that they are in a dream, and thanks to that, can transform it at will.

They are called “lucid dreams”, in which the dreamer is aware that he is immersed in a dream state. The stories that account for these moments go back to antiquity. Art has taken them as material for centuries. Science, on the other hand, only began to immerse itself in them with its rigorous methods between the 70s and 80s of the last century. The Laboratory of Sleep and Memory, within the Scientific and Technological Institute of Buenos Aires (ITBA), is a benchmark on the subject in Argentina, and one of its members spoke with the ABC program of Radio University of Rosario.

“Upon waking up, he did not know if it was Chuang Tzu who had dreamed of being a butterfly, or if it was a butterfly who dreamed of being Chuang Tzu.”. The story is attributed to Zhuangzi or Zhuang Zi, among several other names by which a 4th-century BC Chinese philosopher is known as one of the most original Eastern thinkers of his time. the phrase refers to how difficult it is to be certain about the limit between waking and dream states, and more so about the phases of the latter. Further back in time, he alludes to how complicated it is to verify what happens when he falls asleep. This explains, in part, the late arrival of science to a subject that is the subject of several disciplines, among which psychology stands out.

“It is a very particular phenomenon, in which, within the dream, the person who is dreaming understands that he is in the dream environment, and does not wake up. He remains in that state and can navigate the dream by exerting will, being able to rationalize the situation and even, in some cases, dominate the dream environment.”, sums up the lucid dreams the biotechnologist and doctor of Medicine Francisco Gallo, a member of the Laboratory team directed by the biologist Cecilia Forcato.

In these cases, the experience is extraordinary: to be able to intervene deliberately in an environment dominated by exaggeration, the mockery of physical impossibilities, the challenge of the senses and the ignoring of the daily experience of wakefulness. Not only that, in some cases, the dreamer can decide on the characters and the development of the dream story, extend it or interrupt it. He becomes a director, instead of being a mere character moved as a puppet or a spectator. The complication, for science, is to prove that all this actually happens.

“The study of these phenomena is complicated,” Gallo stresses. “We cannot access the content of what a person is dreaming while he is dreaming, but once he wakes up he tells what happened to him and, from that perspective, it is unverifiable. The story is not enough to certify that the experience has occurred”, he explains about the rigor that is constitutive of a scientific method.

The body as a communication medium

The above was a barrier for a long time until… an “intelligent experiment” that allowed to find a way. Agree on a way of communicating between the person immersed in a lucid dream and the outside world, which in this case is made up of those who investigate the phenomenon. How?: through the body.

The member of the Laboratory explains what it is about: “A person who has some control over what he dreams can use the same dream to leave marks and even encode messages.” decipherable by observers.

More concrete: researchers and dreamer agree on a pattern of eye movement to communicate certain things. For example, two or three sequences from left to right that warn: “at this moment I woke up inside the dream”. These marks are inscribed in the time line of, for example, an electroencephalogram. And so there are three combined records: the messages emitted by the dreamer with the exact determination of the moment in which they occur, the brain’s electrical activity at each moment of the experiment and the story of the dreamer, once she wakes up. Triple entry for the verification that, indeed, there were moments of consciousness within the dream that were expressed with body marks, which are consistent with the electrical records and are in tune with the subsequent spoken story. In short, “that the person had volitional control within the dream,” insists Gallo.

Rigorous studies to date have shown that there are different areas of the brain that are activated more than others in these experiences, and that they communicate with each other. The verification of the electrical activity does not reach the minimum scale of the neurons, but it allows us to glimpse what is happening in different regions.

The method of studying the phenomenon does not run the risk of confusing the marks that the dreamer puts in agreement with the researcher and the eye movements of deep or paradoxical sleep, which for its acronym in English, and based on this characteristic, was baptized REM (Rapid Eye Movement). In this case, they are erratic, unpatterned, and not as extreme as those asked of volunteers with lucid dreams, a state that nevertheless occurs precisely within REM. Gallo affirms that there is minimal probability of misinterpretation.

At the Conicet Laboratory they endorse what was described by the team of Michael Czisch, from the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry in Munich, Germany. By comparing brain activity during a lucid dream with that measured just before, in a normal dream, they identified a specific cortical network, made up of the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, the frontopolar cortex, and the precuneus, that is activated when the sleeping person becomes aware that she is asleep and dreaming.

Whoever wants, join

The study of lucid dreams requires volunteers. Not just any: those who claim to experience them frequently, and who have been able to influence what they dream of. It is complicated, because, in addition, at the time of the studies, that process has to be given to collect the evidence. The Laboratory has a open call for those who want to join the studieswho can sign up through an online form.

The cinema also imagined the way

Director Cristopher Nolan exposed, although in a film that began as a thriller and continued as a psychological and science fiction drama, what is done in laboratories to corroborate the experience of lucid dreams and, later, find an explanation for them. It was in inception (The origin in Argentina), which he directed and produced, with a premiere in mid-2010. The protagonists, among others, of the story were Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine.

Nolan, who wrote the plot, described, in the plot about a kind of manipulator of dreams, and of dreams within other hierarchical dreams, to plant through that invasion an idea in the target of mind hacking, something similar to what they do with other purposes in the Sleep and Memory Laboratory of Buenos Aires: a communication link between whoever is in the dream state and the outside world. In this case, through a metal top that officiates reality testing for the dreamer.

The mechanism has contact with the hypotheses about how it is that a person becomes aware that he is in a dream, how he perceives that he is, what is his verification that it is not that “reality” of wakefulness.

The pioneer of lucid dreaming research is the American psychophysiologist Stephen LaBerge. LaBerge’s first lucid dream led him to focus on the study of these. He tells that, in it, he was in the Himalayas, and he realized that he was not wearing a suitable wardrobe for that place. He recounted that it made him realize that he was dreaming and he was able to take control of his dream to get out of the snowy mountains.

For LaBerge, lucid dreams are an encounter between the unconscious mind, which writes the dream script, and the conscious mind, which assimilates the encounter. The American studied eye movement using waves: how the eyes move with unusual regularity. An anecdote is that of the dreamer who, when asked the reason for these regular and pronounced movements from left to right, said that, in the dream state, he was watching a tennis match. He was the basis for designing communication methods that would allow corroborating this type of phenomenon.

