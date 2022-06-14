These are the changes that Tom Hanks introduced in two of his best movies

american actor Tom Hanks He is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood and has a legion of fans around the world. In a recent interview, hanks recounted that he didn’t allow Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis to use his “nice guy” image in “Saving Private Ryan” and in “Forrest Gump“, two of his most acclaimed films.

As he told hankshis character in “Forrest GumpIt would have been very different if he hadn’t intervened. The film won the Oscar for “Best Picture” in 1995 while Hanks took home his second Oscar for “Best Actor.”

In dialogue with the New York Times, hanks explained that his roles in “Rescuing Private Ryan” and in “Forrest Gump“They would have been very different if he hadn’t faced Spielberg and Zemeckis to make some changes.

Tom Hanks’ performance in “Forrest Gump” is one of the best of his career.

The actor explained that both directors wanted his character to be more “pacifist” and take advantage of the “good guy” image he has. hanks in Hollywood. However, the actor explained to them that this did not make sense because both characters had a military thought and had to act accordingly.

“In Saving Private RyanSpielberg told me he didn’t want to see John Miller shooting his gun and killing Germans, but I said, ‘I’m sorry, Steven, but you’re not going to bring me here and change the character because you don’t want to see Tom Hanks killing soldiers.’ “he recalled hanks.

And he added: “Something similar happened in Forrest Gump. There’s an ambush scene in Vietnam and Zemeckis wanted Forrest to look confused and run away. I said, ‘Why am I playing a soldier who’s really good at training him if I’m not going to shoot a few rounds afterwards?'”

It is understandable that both directors did not want to see hanks performing violent acts, since at that point in his career he had already achieved a great reputation as an actor and as a “family man”, a role that Hanks usually plays perfectly.

