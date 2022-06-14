there is no place for her, an unprecedented case – Libero Quotidiano





Kim Kardashian this time he gets a nice “no”, and not from an ordinary person but directly from Queen Elizabeth. The Queen of England delivers a sharp two of spades to the influencer queen by not accepting her at her official Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Backingam Palace therefore rejected his request to participate in the Platinum Party on Saturday 4th June.





The 41-year-old had landed this week in the UK with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, His staff applied for tickets to the private event but the Palace denied them. “Kim is rarely prevented from attending an event so this was quite surprising. Especially since she doesn’t visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the royal family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration,” explained the team from the UK. ‘influencer.





The event will be attended by Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham as well as members of the royal family. The only absence will be that of the Queen who will watch the concert from the Windsor Castle TV. Kim and her young boyfriend had been paparazzi in recent days, hand in hand, through the streets of London while they were shopping. Unfortunately Kim that will be the only thing you can continue to do in London.