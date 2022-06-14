There is a device that will not be in the Samsung Unpacked in August

Share

Samsung is preparing some new Galaxy Buds Pro, but it seems that these will not be ready yet for the Unpacked in August and will be released at the end of 2022.

Thanks as always to the infinity of leaks around Samsungwe can already tell you for a few days that the South Korean giant is handling the date of next August 10 to celebrate the second Galaxy Unpacked 2022 globally and introduce ourselves to the Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4 along with the rest of the accessories and wearables like the Galaxy Watch5.

In any case, according to the companions of SamMobile, there will be a major drop regarding Samsung’s launch program in the past year 2021, and it is that sources from South Korea already mention all the gadgets that we will know in the Unpacked Leaving out the annual renewal of the Galaxy Buds headphonesthe true wireless of the Samsung Galaxy, which apparently will not be ready yet in August.

So, according to the leakers closest to the giant of Suwon, next August 10 we should know the following products only, no more surprises:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

As Jon Pross tweeted a few hours ago, only Z and Watch 5 will debut at August Unpacked. No Buds Pro 2 at the event. However, it will still be released this year. Probably around the same time as Unpacked. — No name (@chunvn8888) June 9, 2022

Following Samsung’s usual strategy in recent courses, the truth is that this year Galaxy Buds Pro should be renewed after almost two years since its landing in 2020, keeping the Galaxy Buds2 as the entry-level wireless earphones.

And indeed it seems that it will be so Samsung is preparing some still unpublished Galaxy Buds2 Probut that they would wait a few more weeks to premiere already in the fourth and last quarter of 2022 in time for the important Christmas campaign.

It is early and for now we will have to wait for movements from South Korea, but with Samsung you already know that there are never secrets so it is likely that this information is correct… Were you waiting for some new Galaxy Buds Pro?

