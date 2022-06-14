Acting has not always been easy, there are signs that can get into a role perfectly, they can design the character of a character and make the world believe that it is as it claims to be in the performance. Others, however, find it much more difficult to pretend something they are not, even if it is only acting, they find it difficult to soak up the essence of the character and make it their own. Obviously there are famous actors and actresses of all zodiac signs but it is true that there are some more common signs that occur among the most famous and successful actors worldwide. These are the zodiac signs most likely to become famous actors According to EduBirdie.com surveys:

Position Zodiac sign Success Rate % 1 Gemini 13.95% two Cancer 11.63% two Leo 11.63% 4 Aries 10.47% 5 Taurus 9.30% 6 scorpio 9.30% 7 Capricorn 6.98% 8 Sagittarius 6.98% 9 Pound 6.98% 10 Virgo 5.81% eleven Pisces 4.65% 12 Aquarium 2.33%

Survey created through EduBirdie.com

Let’s analyze the TOP 3 of the most successful zodiac signs as actors and actresses:

Gemini – Percentage 13.95%

Gemini is the most common zodiac sign among world famous actors and actresses, with 13.95% of them born under the sign. Everyone knows it, sometimes Gemini is crossed out as the sign of a thousand faces but that does not mean it is false. On the contrary, it is a resilient sign that knows how to adapt to any situation. And that is why it is not difficult for him to change roles. Also, when she gets into any character she literally kills it and if not, check out these Gemini actors and actresses: Johnny Depp, Tom Holland or Nicole Kidman. Cancer – Percentage 11.63%

Cancer is the second most common zodiac sign among actors and actresses, with 11.63%. Cancer is a very sensitive sign, capable of absorbing energy from the environment with ease. In addition, he is very curious and loves challenges even though he is always a little scared at first. Among the actors and actresses of this zodiac sign we find Sofía Vergara, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise or Vin Diesel. Leo – Percentage 11.63%

Leo it is a sign that ties with the Crab in percentage terms. They are super cheerful people but also capable of turning that joy into drama at any minute, so there are many successful Leo actors, capable of adapting to any role at any time. Among the celebrities on Leo’s lists are: Antonio Banderas, Robert De Niro, Charlize Theron, Úrsula Corberó or Ben Affleck.

Actors and actresses in the rest of the zodiac signs:

Aries- Percentage 10.47%

Sara Jessica Parker, Emma Watson, James Franco, Ewan McGregor

Taurus – Percentage 9.30%

Robert Pattinson, Jessica Alba, Penelope Cruz, Dwayne Johnson

Scorpio – Percentage 9.30%

Ryan Reynolds, Emilia Clarke, Winona Ryders, Leonardo Di Caprio

Capricorn – Percentage 6.98%

Finn Wolfhard, Kit Harington, Jared Leto, Bradley Cooper, Jim Carrey.

Sagittarius – Percentage 6.98%

Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Stiller, Lucy Liu, Vanessa Hudgens.

Pound – Percentage 6.98%

Zac Efron, Will Smith, Lali Esposito, Dakota Johnson, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Virgo – Percentage 5.81%

Zendaya, Blake Lively, Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek, Adam Sandler, Keanu Reeves.

Pisces – Percentage 4.65%

Sophie Turner, Oscar Isaac, Alan Rickman, Millie Bobby Brown, Lily Collins.

Aquarius – Percentage 2.33%

Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Evan Peter, Aston Kutcher, John Travolta.