The tragic death of Sage, the son of Sylvester Stallone, and that the actor could never overcome

If there is something Sylvester Stallone he knows and a lot is about hard blows, but there was one that surpassed any other and that changed him forever: the death of his firstborn Sage.

The tragic event happened on July 13, 2012, when The 36-year-old was found dead in his apartment. According to data revealed by the autopsy, suffered a heart attack due to arteriosclerosis (clogged arteries), a rare disease in people of that age.

“There is no greater pain than that of a father who loses his son. This agonizing loss will hurt me for the rest of my life. Sage was my first child and the center of my universe”, Said the actor at the wake of the young man, who was buried July 21 in Brentwood, California.

After the death of his son, Stallone went through a strong depression that kept him away from the screen for several years. It was here that he became a fervent advocate of the importance of mental health care after experiencing some kind of trauma.

In 1990, at the age of 14, Sage played Robert Balboa in “Rocky V”, son of Rocky

Surrounded by his family, The actor worked with a group of professionals to go through grief and overcome depression. What did Sage’s departure mean to him?

The young man, born on May 5, 1976, always knew that art was his thing. In 1990, at the age of 14, she gave life to Robert Balboa in “Rocky V”, becoming the son of his father in fiction.

Stallone was not a very present father during Sage’s childhood, but in his adolescence they were reunited through art.

“When I yelled at him: ‘You never spent time with me!’, that was true. When I was a kid he was never home. He would look my father in the face and really say that,” Sage revealed during the film’s press tour.

Son of separated parents, since childhood he experienced the lack of his fathersituation that I work a lot for revert to his adolescence, becoming closer to Sylvester through art the world that brought them together and in which Stallone found a balm for his pain.

