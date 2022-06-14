The story of the new generation of Top Gun that has become key to its success

Throughout his career, Tom Cruise has led one of the most profitable sagas in Hollywood for a quarter of a century (Mission Impossible), and has headlined blockbuster titles such as Previous sentence (2002), War of the Worlds (2005) and edge of tomorrow (2014).

They were all overwhelmed by the imposing launch of Top Gun: Maverickwhich in its opening weekend in US theaters grossed $126.7 million, making it the best debut of the 59-year-old star’s entire career.

So far, the sequel to the 1986 film has grossed $748.9 million in theaters worldwide. and is going at a firm pace in its goal of unseating batman from second place in 2022. Meanwhile, in Chile, where it landed on May 27, it has gathered nearly 300,000 spectators and is only surpassed during the current week by Jurassic World: Dominionnew installment of a franchise that usually wins against any opponent.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Three weeks after its arrival on the big screen, the continuation of top gun has strongly confirmed that it was a wise decision to postpone its release until the movie business regained some normality. The film was initially scheduled for June 2020, but after undergoing several date changes, it ended up scheduled for this year, maintaining the desire of its protagonist: to reach theaters, never streaming.

Those who have already seen the sequel have been able to notice the impressive display of the action scenes, the validity of Cruise as a fireproof star and a tribute to the first movie that even improves on it and justifies its very existence. It’s the kind of blockbuster that, from time to time, enchants both audiences and critics.

In that sense, although the looks are stolen by its main actor, a no lesser part of the responsibility rests on its young cast, those interpreters who embody the characters that Maverick trains in history. Impetuous and talented, the new breed of Top Gun watch with distance what this teacher has to say and do, who will guide them on a risky mission against an adversary of the United States.

After the preparation stage, the naval pilot of the plot must choose the chosen ones with tweezers. Similarly, Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski meticulously chose the actors who would play Rooster, Hangman, Phoenix and other roles featured in this sequel.

The main one is Rooster, the son of Goose, Maverick’s friend who tragically dies in the original tape. The one who won the pulse to embody him was Miles Teller, an actor recognized by titles such as Whisplash (2014) and the saga Divergent. He already registered a previous collaboration with Kosinski, the film Only the brave (2017), a role that would end up being key for the duo to bet on him as the chosen card in the dramatic center of the film. Without going into spoilers, the story begins with his character antagonizing Maverick and leading some of the most tense moments.

In a row: Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Similarly, Goose’s counterpart is Hangman, a charismatic pilot played by Glen Powell. Less known than Teller (his best credits are with director Richard Linklater, in the films Everybody wants some!! Y Apollo 10 ½), gives a fresh performance that could catapult him to stardom.

But nothing was easy in the realization of Top Gun: Maverick. All those who come out piloting a plane in fiction had to undergo strict training as pilots. A requirement imposed by Cruise, who has multiple licenses to drive vehicles and ships on land and in the air, and wanted to reduce the use of visual effects. If the film feels so real, it is largely due to that determination against the grain of the industry’s blockbusters.

The only woman in the group, Phoenix is ​​played by Monica Barbaro, a performer with experience especially on television who here provides one of the good performances of the most precocious cast. During her preparation she shared with naval pilots. “I asked them those questions and they said the same thing: ‘We’re fighting for the day when we’re not female aviators, we’re just aviators.’ And everyone on our production team, Tom (Cruise), Joe (Kosinski), Jerry (Bruckheimer), myself, the Navy, everyone cared immensely about showing her as a strong, capable pilot who she would trust with her life.” interview with The AV Club.